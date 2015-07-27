Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Two games is just about the ultimate in small sample sizes, but it’s safe to say that Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez is eager to find out more about third baseman Adonis Garcia.

Called up to the majors Saturday from Triple-A Gwinnett after Juan Uribe and Kelly Johnson were traded to the New York Mets Friday for two minor league pitchers, Garcia went right into the lineup.

He picked up his first major league hit Saturday night in a 1-0 loss, then earned his second Sunday. This one, a 386-foot homer into the St. Louis bullpen behind the right-center field wall, won the Braves a game.

The 30-year-old Cuban posted modest stats this year at Gwinnett, batting .284 with three homers and a team-high 47 RBIs in 331 at-bats. But with Atlanta playing for next year and beyond as it starts on a rebuilding project, Garcia will have chances to prove he can be part of this team’s future.

Gonzalez knew he was getting a bat when Garcia arrived Saturday. The opposite-field homer and some nice plays at third hinted at more.

“He’s got seven or eight at-bats in the big leagues but I like the at-bats he’s given us,” Gonzalez said of Garcia. “He’s made some nice plays at third base so that’s a nice addition. We’ve just got to find a way to keep him in the lineup somehow.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-52

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 7-6, 3.78 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 1-2, 5.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Wisler upped his record to 5-1 with seven solid innings Sunday. Wisler scattered seven hits and allowed two runs, walking three and fanning three. Other than a 28-pitch fourth inning, Wisler was pretty efficient, mixing speeds and locations as though he were a veteran of seven years instead of seven starts. It was his longest start since his MLB debut June 19 against the New York Mets.

--LHP Alex Wood gets the ball Monday night when Atlanta opens a three-game interleague series in Baltimore. Wood is coming off a 4-3 win Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, making him 3-1 in the last five starts. It will be his first career outing against the Orioles. Wood has given up 17 more hits than innings pitched (129 in 112), but has improved his control this year, issuing only 34 walks.

--1B Freddie Freeman (wrist) made his first start Sunday since coming off the 15-day DL Saturday. Freeman missed 30 games with the injury, suffered in mid-June, and the Braves offense suffered without him, averaging just 2.8 runs per game in his absence. Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk.

--C Ryan Lavarnway extended his hitting streak to seven games with an RBI double in the second inning, matching the second-longest batting streak of his career. Lavarnway’s hit gave Atlanta its first lead of the series. He’s had just 24 at-bats with the Braves, but is batting .292 and has done a good job handling RHP Matt Wisler in his starts.

--CF Cameron Maybin’s two-out RBI single in the second gave him a team-high 47 RBIs for the season. Maybin has been tough with two outs and runners in scoring position this year, going 11-for-29. He’s knocked in runs in three of the last four games, impressive considering the Braves have managed only six runs in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, I was a little nervous. I mean, it’s the best team in baseball. They’ve got a very good lineup, they’re very talented. They can put up runs in a hurry. I was trying to attack guys the same way I would normal hitters.” -- RHP Matt Wisler, after allowing two runs in the Braves’ win over the Cardinals Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Freddie Freeman (right wrist contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 18. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection, then two cortisone injections and had the wrist drained. Freeman resumed baseball activities July 19 and took full batting practice July 21. He began a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast League Braves on July 24. He is targeting July 30 as a possible return date. He came off the disabled list July 25.

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on July 16.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Andrew McKirahan

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B 1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

3B Adonis Garcia

SS Andrelton Simmons

INF Pedro Ciriaco

1B Chris Johnson

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Eury Perez