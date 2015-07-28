Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The ovation started when Braves right fielder Nick Markakis began walking to the batter’s box to lead off Monday’s game against the Orioles. Baltimore fans wanted to say thanks for what Markakis did during his nine years with the team, and they certainly made their point with a standing ovation.

Markakis stepped out of the box and let the cheers grow. Starting pitcher Kevin Gausman walked to the back of the mound to let the fans yell. Finally, Markakis took off his helmet and saluted both sides of the stadium -- before lining a double down the left-field line.

The right fielder was a key part of the Orioles during his nine-year run, but the team let him leave after last season and he signed a four-year deal with Atlanta. Markakis admitted that coming back to Oriole Park at Camden Yards certainly was unusual.

“It’s different,” Markakis said. “I spent nine years here. This is the team that drafted me. This is the team that introduced me to professional baseball. To be gone after so many years, it’s definitely different. I am in a good place right now. We have great teammates. It’s a great organization. I‘m happy where I am right now.”

Markakis seemed glad to see some old teammates. He joked briefly with catcher Matt Wieters when walking to the plate and then laughed and shoved first baseman Ryan Flaherty after pulling up at second with his double.

The Orioles expected their fans to give Markakis some kind of nice welcome. The fans in right field cheered when Markakis went out to his position, and everyone roared again when the Orioles played a short video tribute on the big board with the message: “Welcome Back, Nick.”

“We’ve got really intelligent fans, and they know the contributions Nick made to, not only the organization but the city, on and off the field,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “The guy’s very easy to get close to and respect ... (his) consistency and the way he grinds.”

The fans’ reaction to Markakis certainly was not lost on Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, who gave a blunt assessment of the situation.

”You know what, they don’t give people that type of reaction if you’re a turd,“ Gonzalez said. ”Let’s just put it that way. “He’s a solid guy. The people here in Baltimore love him.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-53

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 6-5, 4.49 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 7-6, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Alex Wood turned in another strong performance. He threw 7 1/3 shutout innings and allowed only three hits. Wood retired 12 in a row from the second through the sixth innings and was simply dominant despite coming away with a no-decision. “He pitched. Man, oh man, he’s had a couple outings now where he has pitched tremendous baseball,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

--RF Nick Markakis received a standing ovation when coming to bat for the first time in the first inning. The fans at Camden Yards roared as he walked to the batter’s box, and he saluted them and then doubled to left in a typical seven-pitch Markakis at-bat. This was the first time Markakis, who played for the Orioles for nine years, came back to Baltimore since signing with the Braves in the off-season. ”That’s pretty special,“ starting pitcher Alex Wood said. ”People don’t realize not every place does that for guys, and for him to have that moment, I‘m sure he loved it a lot and appreciated it. For us as players, stuff like that really is awesome.

--LF Eury Perez finally got a few breaks and ended an 0-for-12 skid. He didn’t always hit them far or hard, but still came out just fine. He beat out two infield hits and added a single to center in the 10th to finish with a 3-for-5 night. The three hits tied a career high.

--3B Adonis Garcia continued recent strong hitting. The rookie now gotten hits in three straight games after added a double -- the first in his career -- and a solo homer in this contest. Garcia’s homer in the ninth gave the Braves a 1-0 lead, but the Orioles rallied for a 2-1 win.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a shame that today’s game (ended) like the way it ended. It was ... well-played ... from both sides.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, after Orioles C Matt Wieters led off the bottom of the 11th inning with a home run that gave Baltimore a 2-1 victory over Atlanta.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on July 16.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Andrew McKirahan

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Chris Johnson

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Eury Perez