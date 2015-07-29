Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Atlanta Braves put left-hander Manny Banuelos, who was scheduled to start on Wednesday, on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday due to left elbow inflammation.

The move is retroactive to July 25. Atlanta is watching Banuelos closely as he’s making his way back from Tommy John surgery -- he sat out 2013 -- and has him on an innings limit of somewhere around 120-130 this year. So far, he’s thrown 21 2/3 innings with the Braves but also threw 82 2/3 innings with Triple-A Gwinnett before that.

The Braves acquired him from the Yankees in an offseason trade after he began working his way back in the New York minor league system in 2014.

Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said Banuelos began feeling uncomfortable after his last start in St. Louis last weekend, so the team decided to play it safe.

“I don’t think it’s too serious,” Gonzalez said. “We felt like we needed to take a look at it a little more in depth (after his last start). After a couple days, our medical team said, ‘Let’s back him off here.'”

Banuelos is 1-2 with a 2.49 ERA in five games, four of them starts. He struck out 16 and walked 10 in his 21 2/3 innings.

The Braves called up right-handed relief pitcher David Carpenter for the Tuesday game. They then designated him for assignment afterward and are going to give Banuelos’ Wednesday start to right-hander Mike Foltynewicz after he’s called up from Triple-A Gwinnett.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-54

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 3-2, 5.27 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 7-7, 4.71 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran found trouble from an unusual place in Tuesday’s loss to the Orioles -- the long ball. Teheran had given up just two homers in his last six starts but allowed two to RF Chris Davis in the first two innings. He gave up five runs on five hits in four innings and took the loss, falling to 1-5 on the road and 6-6 overall. “I threw him all my pitches and he’s a really good hitter and he got me twice,” Teheran said.

--1B Freddie Freeman has struggled since returning from the disabled list (wrist contusion) last weekend. But he showed some of his old power with a two-run homer in the first inning, something the Braves hope to see more of in the coming days. “That’s his slot right there, when he gets the (swing) going, that’s his power right there, left-center field,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

--LHP Manny Banuelos was placed on the disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to July 25, with left elbow inflammation. Gonzalez said the team doesn’t think it’s too bad, but they’re being careful as Banuelos is just in his second year back after Tommy John surgery. The left-hander is 1-2 with a 2.49 ERA in five games this season.

--RHP David Carpenter was called up to take Banuelos’ roster spot for this game. He did not pitch and was designated for assignment following the game.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz has been recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and is going to start Wednesday’s game in place of Banuelos. The Braves scratched Banuelos when they made their announcement about putting him on the disabled list before the game but didn’t reveal who the next starter would be until afterward.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I threw him all my pitches, and he’s a really good hitter. He got me twice.” - Braves RHP Julio Teheran after Baltimore’s Chris Davis hit two homers of him on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 28, retroactive to July 25, with inflammation in his left elbow. The Braves do not expect it to be a serious issue.

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on July 16.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Andrew McKirahan

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Chris Johnson

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Eury Perez