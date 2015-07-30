Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- First baseman Freddie Freeman is looking to help boost the Braves’ struggling lineup since missing more than a month with a sprained right wrist.

However, Freeman is just 2-for-18 since coming off the disabled list July 25 after going hitless in four at-bats in a 2-0 loss to the Orioles on Wednesday. He did hit a two-run homer the prior game and has 13 on the season. When asked about that homer, he said, “Yeah, that’s one swing!”

Freeman still doesn’t feel like he is 100 percent, but he feels he can get better as the season progresses.

“I still don’t feel 100 percent at the plate, but I felt like playing was the best way to get back into shape,” Freeman said.

The Braves have lost 10 of 11 on the road and are a season-high nine games under .500.

The team traded third baseman Juan Uribe and utility player Kelly Johnson to the Mets last week for prospects John Gant and Robert Whalen. The deal took away some depth to the lineup and Atlanta could make another deal or two before the trade deadline Friday.

Freeman was supposed to have a week-long rehab, but was able to return to the club early to contribute. He is batting .287 with 43 RBIs. Freeman remains hopeful for better things to come.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-55

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-7, 2.27 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 4-11, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Michael Foltynewicz was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and started Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles. The Braves were forced to make the move because Manny Baneulos (elbow) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Foltynewicz gave up two runs on six hits with two walks and eight strikeouts over six innings against Baltimore. It was his first start since June 24, when he allowed six runs (five earned) and nine hits over 4 1/3 innings against the Mets. “He pitched great,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He threw some split-fingers that we wanted him to go down to the minor leagues and work on. You saw some of it there at tonight’s game. He pitched terrific. He really did.”

--LHP Manny Banuelos, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday retroactive to July 25 due to left elbow inflammation, underwent an MRI, which revealed a bone spur. As a result, Banuelos might be able to pitch again this season. He is 1-2 with a 2.49 ERA in five games. He has struck out 16 and walked 10 in his 21 2/3 innings. Banuelos sat out 2013 because of Tommy John surgery and the Braves want to limit his innings to 120-130 this year. “He will report to Orlando here in the next few days and calm things down,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. There is no timeline for his return but Gonzalez has been impressed with him so far. “I have loved everything about him,” he said. “The way he’s competed.”

--RHP Williams Perez (left foot contusion) is throwing about 80 pitches in his rehab outings. It’s been a month since he was hit by a line drive that caused the injury June 26 in Pittsburgh. “Some people have different pain tolerances than others,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “His last rehab start was pretty good.”

--LF Adonis Garcia made his first start in the outfield Wednesday against Baltimore. He also recorded his first career outfield assist with a 9-5 putout in the fifth inning in the Braves’ 2-0 loss. Garcia went 0-for-3 batting fourth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He pitched great. He threw some split-fingers that we wanted him to go down to the minor leagues and work on. You saw some of it there at tonight’s game. He pitched terrific. He really did.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, of RHP Mike Foltynewicz, who gave up two runs on six hits with two walks and eight strikeouts over six innings Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI the following day, which revealed a bone spur. He could pitch again this season. He will get treatment at the team’s spring training facility in Orlando.

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on July 16.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Bronson Arroyo (Tommy John surgery in July 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was playing catch at 75 feet as spring training opened and threw a bullpen session June 2. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

LHP Alex Wood

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP Jim Johnson (closer)

LHP Luis Avilan

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Andrew McKirahan

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Chris Johnson

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Eury Perez