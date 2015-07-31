Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- The Atlanta Braves wanted Cuban infielder Hector Olivera earlier this season. They finally have him.

The Braves acquired Olivera from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-team, 13-player deal consummated Thursday, the day before major league baseball’s non-waiver trade deadline. Los Angeles signed him to a six-year, $62 million free agent contract in May, outbidding Atlanta, among others.

“We really tried to sign the guy, and the Dodgers came in and blew us out of the water financially,” Braves general manager John Hart said. “We like the player, we like the bat, we like the makeup. This is a guy we felt was major-league-ready and can come in and hit somewhere in the middle of the order.”

In 19 minor league games this season, Olivera is hitting .348 with a .392 on-base percentage, a .493 slugging percentage, two homers and seven RBIs.

Manager Fredi Gonzalez scouted Olivera in the Dominican Republic over the winter and also had a chance to speak with him.

“He passed all the tests, as far as makeup and character,” Gonzalez said, adding that Olivera texted him after Braves outfielder Adonis Garcia, with whom Olivera once played in Cuba, homered in recent games against the St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles.

Olivera is 30, but Hart nonetheless believes he is the prime of his career. The GM also said Olivera can be “solid average-to-plus” guy at third base -- his best position -- and likened him to such retired third basemen as Scott Rolen, Travis Fryman and Matt Williams.

Nor are the Braves concerned that Olivera has been out with a hamstring pull in recent weeks, as he is expected back soon.

“We look at our club and we look at this as the first building block to building the team,” Hart said. “He can play third, he can play second, he can play left, but we just like the bat and we felt this was going to be a good piece.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-56

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 4-0, 2.88 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 1-5, 7.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Williams Perez, on the disabled list since June 27 with a bruised left foot, will be activated in time for a start Friday against the Phillies. A corresponding roster move will be announced before the game. Perez went 4-0 with a 2.88 ERA in 11 games (eight starts) before being struck on the foot by a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison.

--LHP Alex Wood was sent to the Dodgers as part of a three-team, 13-player trade Thursday. He went 7-6 with a 3.54 ERA in 20 starts this season. “I love Alex Wood,” Braves GM John Hart said. “I do. ... There’s a lot to like about Alex Wood.” Manager Fredi Gonzalez said Wood was a little hurt when first informed of the deal but came around after talking with him.

--RHP Jim Johnson, traded to the Dodgers on Thursday, went 2-3 with nine saves and a 2.25 ERA for Atlanta. The former Baltimore closer, signed by the Braves as a free agent in December, is 25-31 with 133 saves in his career. “J.J. was fine (with the trade),” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “J.J.’s done it a few times.”

--LHP Luis Avilan, traded to the Dodgers on Thursday, went 2-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 50 games this season. “Luis would seem to be fine (with the deal),” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “I think those guys will be fine. I think all three of those guys will be an asset to the Dodgers organization. Here you go -- you (have) a chance to be in a pennant race. It’s going to be fun, and we all wish them luck, and watch them from afar.”

--RHP Bronson Arroyo, dealt to the Dodgers on Thursday, has not pitched all season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Acquired in a trade with Arizona on June 20, the 38-year-old Arroyo is 145-131 with a 4.19 ERA in 15 major league seasons.

--INF Jose Peraza was traded to the Dodgers on Thursday after hitting .294 at Triple-A Gwinnett. “There’s a lot to like about Jose Peraza,” GM John Hart said. “We didn’t feel with our people that Jose was going to play second base next year. There’s still more development time, if you will.”

--INF Hector Olivera, a native Cuban, is regarded as the Braves' key acquisition in the three-team, 13-player trade that was consummated Thursday. The 30-year-old Olivera, whose best position is third base, has been out with a hamstring pull recently, but is expected to return soon.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez, acquired from the Dodgers in a three-team, 13-player trade Thursday, was placed on the disabled list May 31 with a strained left elbow, then moved to the 60-day DL on July 6 after making four rehab appearances. “This is a guy that had some bone chips in there that our guys weren’t crazy about,” Atlanta GM John Hart said. “We’re expecting him back before the end of the year. This is a young player who’s a good left-on-left matchup guy. And we’ll roll the dice a little bit with Paco.”

--RHP Zack Bird, acquired from the Dodgers in a three-team, 13-player trade Thursday, went 5-7 with a 4.75 ERA in 19 games for Class A Rancho Cucamonga, 17 of them starts. He fanned 95 in 89 innings while walking 48.

--LHP Matt Marksberry was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett, where he was 0-0 with one save and a 2.61 ERA in 11 games. Earlier this year, he went 3-1 with two saves and a 2.78 ERA at Class A Carolina. “The game reports have been outstanding, every time, and he’s flown through the minor leagues this year,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “Here’s a chance, he gets to help a major league club and see what happens.”

--RHP Jake Brigham went 3-0 with a 5.00 ERA in four games at Triple-A Gwinnett before he was recalled Thursday. Brigham, 0-1 with a 5.59 ERA in five games with the parent club earlier this season, retired the only hitter he faced Thursday.

--RHP Ryan Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. He went 3-1 with a 1.25 ERA in 17 Triple-A games this year, and he was 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in three games with Atlanta earlier this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He goes after guys, pitches real aggressive in the zone and doesn’t give in. He hits his corners and gets outs. He really knows how to pitch.” -- 3B Chris Johnson, on Phillies RHP Aaron Harang, who came off the disabled list and beat the Braves 4-1 Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on July 16, and he will be activated to make a July 31 start.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI the following day, which revealed a bone spur. He could pitch again this season. He will get treatment at the team’s spring training facility in Orlando.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Braves on July 10, then transferred his rehab to Class A Rome on July 16. He moved his rehab to Class A Carolina on July 22, then to Double-A Mississippi on July 29.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Jake Brigham

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Chris Johnson

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Eury Perez