Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- A day after a three-team, 13-player trade sent five Atlanta Braves off to Los Angeles to become members of the Dodgers, all was quiet around the visitors’ clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park.

Though rumors swirled that the Atlanta front office could move another veteran before Friday’s 4 p.m. ET non-waiver deadline, the magic hour came and went without any commotion.

“I know there’s still other deadlines that you can still acquire players or lose players, but I think for the most part we have what we’ve got,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said shortly after the deadline had passed.

The trade that sent left-handers Luis Avilan and Alex Wood, righties Bronson Arroyo and Jim Johnson plus minor league infielder Jose Peraza to the Dodgers wasn’t the only major move the Braves made recently. A week ago, they also sent utility man Kelly Johnson, third baseman Juan Uribe and cash considerations to the New York Mets for a pair of minor league arms.

That leaves behind a small core of veterans, including catcher A.J. Pierzynski, first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Cameron Maybin, that Gonzalez is hoping will help set the tone for a young group around them.

Where the Braves are especially inexperienced is on the pitching staff -- and in the bullpen in particular -- with three relievers who made their major league debuts this season and one more, Matt Marksberry, who was just called up for the first time Thursday.

“I‘m still kind of in shock right now, to be honest with you,” Marksberry said in the clubhouse before Friday night’s game. “Especially since I started off the season in high-A, it’s unreal for me.”

Though there are bound to be some rocky moments over the closing months of the season, the Braves are happy to embrace the role of spoiler and try to improve as they focus on 2016.

”We’re going to try and go forward and win some games,“ Gonzalez said. ”We’re going to play a lot of teams that we can ruin their seasons.

“They’re going to come in hopefully and say ‘we’re scared to play the Atlanta Braves because they could ruin our seasons, our hope for making the playoffs, our hope for winning the division.’ That’s what I want to keep instilling in our guys.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-57

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 5-1, 3.43 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola, 1-1, 3.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Wisler, Saturday’s projected starter at Philadelphia, will be making his eighth career start as he looks to improve upon his 5-1 record and 3.43 ERA. The 22-year-old starter, a seventh-round draft pick back in 2011, hasn’t lost a game since June 25, a span of five starts; in July, he went 4-0 with a 3.30 ERA, with 24 strikeouts and 12 walks in 30 innings.

--LHP Williams Perez, who was activated from the disabled list before Friday night’s game against Philadelphia, suffered his first career loss in a 9-3 defeat at the hands of the Phillies. Perez, who was 4-0 with a 2.88 ERA in 11 games (eight starts) on the season, was pulled after 4 1/3 innings, giving up giving up nine runs (all earned) on nine hits. “The first inning, right off the get-go, his sinker wasn’t sinking, it was kind of moving laterally,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “And they took advantage of it early in counts.”

--1B Freddie Freeman went 2-for-4 with a home run against Philadelphia in a 9-3 loss on Friday night, improving his average to .288 with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs on the season. It was also the 100th career home run for Freeman, who hit his first career home run in the same ballpark on September 21, 2010 off Roy Halladay.

--RHP Ryan Kelly was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for LHP Williams Perez, one day after he was called up following a three-team, 13-player trade on Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re looking for those signs, you see guys busting their butts and they’re not giving at-bats away. Those are the signs that you look for as a manager, as a coach, what are these guys giving you? And they’re giving it to you. We’re just not scoring runs.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, after a loss to Philadelphia on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on July 16, and he was activated to make a July 31 start.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI the following day, which revealed a bone spur. He could pitch again this season. He will get treatment at the team’s spring training facility in Orlando.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Braves on July 10, then transferred his rehab to Class A Rome on July 16. He moved his rehab to Class A Carolina on July 22, then to Double-A Mississippi on July 29.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Jake Brigham

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Chris Johnson

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Eury Perez