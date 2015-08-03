Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Julio Teheran felt like his old self Sunday, and that’s a good thing for the Atlanta Braves.

Looking for his first road win since his first outing of the season back on April 6 in Miami, Teheran got it by simply commanding his fastball and being the confident pitcher who won 14 games in each of his past two seasons, scattering eight hits over seven innings while striking out seven and not allowing a walk in Atlanta’s 6-2 win, which snapped the Braves’ season-long six game losing streak.

In some ways, the Braves are rebuilding, although not in the major-overhaul way that the Philadelphia Phillies are. After making trades on July 24 and July 30, Atlanta’s 25-man roster currently has just 11 players who were on its 2015 Opening Day roster -- and only four of those players were part of the organization last season. And moving forward, Atlanta should have three rookie pitchers in its starting rotation in Mike Foltynewicz (who will start for the Braves Monday), Matt Wisler and Williams Perez.

But with the Braves at 47-58 and still 8 1/2 games out of first place, it doesn’t sound like they are ready to concede anything. Those three rookies will need a mentor in Teheran, who is now 7-6 with a 4.59 ERA. Against the Phillies Sunday, he looked more like the pitcher who went 14-13 with a 2.89 ERA last season. Some extra work with pitching coach Roger McDowell seems to have helped.

“I know that him and Roger had worked on some stuff in his side session, and he was really happy with himself,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “When he came out in the eighth inning, him and Roger had a good conversation, so that was a nice productive side session.”

When asked by a reporter if he felt like his old aggressive self that commanded the inside part of the plate, Teheran agreed.

“Yeah, I was aggressive the whole time,” Teheran said, “trying to pitch inside, which is something I haven’t been doing a lot. But when I can do it, it’s kind of like a different game, and I’ve been trying to get there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-58

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Matt Cain, 2-2, 4.50 ERA) at Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 3-3, 5.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rookie pitcher Mike Foltynewicz will get the start Monday against the Giants, taking a 3-3 record and a 5.04 ERA to the mound. Originally selected by the Houston Astros in the first round of the 2010 draft, the right-hander came to the Braves in a January offseason trade that sent Evan Gattis to the Astros.

--RHP Julio Teheran was just 1-5 on the road with a 7.24 ERA heading into Sunday’s game before allowing just two runs on eight hits in seven innings to pick up that elusive second road win and his seventh of the season. He struck out seven batters, walked one and recorded three straight outs in the bottom of the seventh after allowing consecutive singles to Phillies catcher Cameron Rupp and pinch hitter Jeff Francoeur to start the inning.

--SS Daniel Castro started in place of an injured Andrelton Simmons, who sprained his right thumb Saturday night. The 22-year-old rookie went 1-for-4, hustling to get a two-out double in the second inning. He also helped turn a double play in the eighth inning. “He’s a pretty solid player,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said, “and we’ve got to get a chance to see him play here a little bit, but he’s a nice player to have. ... He’s got a nice clock, he makes all the routine plays, and that’s what you want to see when you come up here to the big leagues.”

--2B Jace Peterson, who came into the game hitting just .239, provided the game’s big blow with a three-run home run to right on a 2-0 pitch that put the Braves ahead to stay at 4-1 Sunday. He went 3-for-4, getting things going with a bunt single, and bumped his average up to .245. “I knew I got it,” Peterson said of his three-run homer off Phillies starter Adam Morgan. “A 2-0 pitch, I was looking heater, he gave it to me and I was able to put a pretty good swing on it.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He commanded all his pitches today. He pitched in to both sides of the plate and he did a nice job. His secondary pitches were working and his command was really, really good. He wiggled out of a couple of situations there, especially in the seventh inning. He did a nice job, he really did. You can’t ask for anything more than that.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, on Sunday’s winning pitcher, Julio Teheran.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--Shortstop Andrelton Simmons (right thumb) was held out of the lineup on August 2. He was injured August 1 while attempting to make a diving stop. X-rays revealed no fracture.

--RHP Williams Perez (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list June 27. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on July 16, and he was activated to make a July 31 start.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI the following day, which revealed a bone spur. He could pitch again this season. He will get treatment at the team’s spring training facility in Orlando.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Braves on July 10, then transferred his rehab to Class A Rome on July 16. He moved his rehab to Class A Carolina on July 22, then to Double-A Mississippi on July 29.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Jake Brigham

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Chris Johnson

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Eury Perez