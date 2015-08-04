Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Braves aren’t certain how long they will be without shortstop Andrelton Simmons, one of the team’s cornerstone players.

Simmons missed his second straight game on Monday because of a sprained right thumb he suffered on Saturday night. The injury occurred when Simmons was diving for a ball in shallow center field in the seventh inning of a 12-2 loss to Philadelphia.

Simmons did not return for the eighth inning. After the game, Simmons had a partial wrap on the thumb. An x-ray revealed no fracture.

Simmons had an MRI on Monday and the Braves are referring to the injury as a bone bruise.

“His wrist was better today,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “The good thing is he’s better today than he was yesterday.”

Simmons is batting .254 with 15 doubles and 30 RBIs. And while his offense is important on the weak-hitting Atlanta team, his biggest asset comes on defense. Simmons is considered one of the game’s top defenders.

Simmons has been involved in a major league-leading 81 double plays and has the best fielding percentage in the National League (.994) among shortstops. He has fielded 157 consecutive chances without making an error.

Gonzalez was prepared to allow Simmons to pinch run, if needed, in extra innings on Monday, but he could not have played in the field. Simmons is listed as day-to-day.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-58

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 2-4, 4.12 ERA) at Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-8, 2.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller continues to seek his first victory since May 17. His stretch of 13 straight winless starts is one shy of the club record of 14 held by Kenshin Kawakami in 2010. Miller lost his only start to the Giants this year, despite allowing only one run in seven innings. He is 2-1 with a 1.40 ERA in three career starts against San Francisco.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz pitched six innings, but allowed a career-high six runs on nine hits, four of them home runs. He failed to strike out a batter for the first time in 11 starts. The rookie became the third pitcher in franchise history to allow four home runs without a strikeout, the last being Warren Spahn in 1961.

--SS Andrelton Simmons missed his second straight game because of a sprained right thumb. Simmons had an MRI on the thumb, which he injured on Saturday. The injury is being called a bone bruise. Simmons is day-to-day, but could pinch run in an emergency.

--2B Jace Peterson had a three-run homer for the second straight game, the first time in his career he’s homered in back-to-back games. After batting just .174 in July, Peterson has three hits in two of three contests in August.

--3B Adonis Garcia hit his third home run of the season, a two-run shot that won the game in the 12th inning on Monday. All three of Garcia’s home runs have put the Braves ahead. It was the first walk-off homer of his career.

--RF Nick Markakis extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the third inning. Markakis was 3-for-5 with an RBI and is 15-for-44 (.341) during the streak. It’s the fourth 10-game hitting streak by a Braves player this season.

-- --1B Freddie Freeman left the game early on Monday with a right oblique strain. He is day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Garcia at the end ... he’s hit three (home runs), all to right-center or straightaway center. There haven’t been any cheap ones.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, on rookie 3B Adonis Garcia, who hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 12th inning Monday to give Atlanta a 9-8 win over San Francisco.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Andrelton Simmons (sore right thumb) was hurt Aug. 1, and he didn’t play Aug. 2 and Aug. 3. X-rays revealed no fracture and Simmons had an MRI on Aug. 3. He is day-to-day.

--1B Freddie Freeman (right oblique strain) left the game early on Aug. 3. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI the following day, which revealed a bone spur. He could pitch again this season. He will get treatment at the team’s spring training facility in Orlando.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Braves on July 10, then transferred his rehab to Class A Rome on July 16. He moved his rehab to Class A Carolina on July 22, then to Double-A Mississippi on July 29.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Jason Frasor

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Jake Brigham

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Chris Johnson

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Eury Perez