Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Freddie Freeman missed 30 games with a sprained right wrist. Now the Atlanta Braves first baseman could be gone up to almost that long with a strained right oblique.

Freeman was hurt on a fourth-inning swing Monday night and departed for the Braves’ training facility in Florida shortly after being placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday.

The Braves hope the injury is similar to the April one that was suffered in 2013 by Freeman, who was able to return as soon as eligible from the disabled list.

“There’s no timetable yet. It’s too early,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “But if it’s not a serious (oblique), if you treat it right you can get back in two or three weeks.”

Freeman played in 243 consecutive games between the 2013 oblique strain and having to leave a game on June 27 because of his wrist injury.

He batted just .184 (7-for-38) in the 10 games after his return, but hit two homers to give him a team-best 14. His overall average is .284 and he has 45 RBIs in 76 games.

“I‘m sure he wants to finish the season healthy and we want him to finish the season healthy,” Gonzalez said. “We want to win as many games as we can and he’s a big part of that puzzle.”

With Freeman sidelined, Chris Johnson and Joey Terdoslavich will share time at first base. Terdoslavich was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett when Freeman went on the disabled list.

At first, Gonzalez thought Freeman may have re-injured his wrist. At least the oblique is a little less worrisome.

“It’s not a high oblique and, from my understanding, if it’s high or closer to the ribs, it could be a prolonged thing,” Gonzalez said. “His is a little lower.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-59

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Bumgarner, 11-6, 3.39 ERA) at Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 4-1, 4.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller allowed just four hits and a run over seven innings against the Giants on Tuesday, but didn’t get a victory for the 14th straight start. He last won on May 17 despite a 2.44 ERA and the streak of winless starts ties the team record set by Kenshin Kawakami in 2010. The Braves have scored a total of 14 runs while Miller has been on the mound during the streak, going 2-12. He got a no-decision against the Giants and is 0-7 during the winless stretch.

--RHP Williams Perez tries to bounce back from a rough return from the disabled list as he faces the Giants in Atlanta on Wednesday. The rookie allowed four runs before getting an out at Philadelphia last Friday and had surrendered nine before departing after 4 1/3 innings. The loss was his first and his ERA went from 2.88 to 4.14. Perez pitched seven scoreless innings in a victory over the Giants at San Francisco on May 30.

--1B Freddie Freeman was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a right oblique strain after being hurt on a fourth-inning swing the night before against the Giants. He had played in just 10 games since returning after missing 30 games because of a sprained right wrist. He had hit just .184 (7-for-38) in his 10 games back, but had an overall average of .284 with 14 homers and 45 RBIs in 76 games.

--RHP Jason Frasor was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a shoulder strain. He felt discomfort when he tried to warm up Sunday in Philadelphia and he was diagnosed with the strain. Frasor had made six appearances for the Braves after his release by Kansas City and not allowed a run in 4 2/3 innings.

--RHP Ryan Kelly was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday and allowed two ninth-inning runs to the Giants, including a leadoff homer by Nori Aoki. The rookie reliever made three appearances with the Braves earlier this season and allowed two earned runs in 2 2/3 innings. Kelly was 3-1 with a 1.18 ERA and eight saves in 18 relief appearances for Gwinnett.

--SS Andrelton Simmons missed his third straight game Tuesday because of a bone bruise in his right thumb and isn’t expected back in the starting lineup until the weekend at the earliest. “Hopefully later in the week,” he said when asked about a potential timetable for his return. Simmons, whose thumb is still swollen and sore, was hurt on a dive at Philadelphia on Saturday.

--1B/OF Joey Terdoslavich was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill the roster spot of injured 1B Freddie Freeman. Terdoslavich hit .147 with one homer and one RBI in 19 games for Atlanta earlier this season.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) moved his rehab to Class A Carolina on July 22, then to Double-A Mississippi on July 29. He was released Aug. 4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Garcia at the end ... he’s hit three (home runs), all to right-center or straightaway center. There haven’t been any cheap ones.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, on rookie 3B Adonis Garcia, who hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 12th inning Monday to give Atlanta a 9-8 win over San Francisco.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Andrelton Simmons (bone bruise right thumb) was hurt Aug. 1, and he didn’t play Aug. 2-4. X-rays revealed no fracture, and Simmons had an MRI exam Aug. 3 that showed the bone bruise. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jason Frasor (right shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He felt discomfort when he tried to warm up Aug. 2 in Philadelphia and his DL stint is retroactive to that date.

--1B Freddie Freeman (right oblique strain) left the Aug. 3 game and went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He will receive treatment rehab at the Braves training complex in Florida.

--LHP Josh Outman (thoracic outlet syndrome) went on the 60-day disabled list April 6. He began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Braves on July 10, then transferred his rehab to Class A Rome on July 16. He moved his rehab to Class A Carolina on July 22, then to Double-A Mississippi on July 29. He was released Aug. 4.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI the following day, which revealed a bone spur. He could pitch again this season. He will get treatment at the team’s spring training facility in Orlando.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Jake Brigham

RHP Ryan Kelly

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Daniel Castro

1B/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Eury Perez