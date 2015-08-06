Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Maybe facing the Miami Marlins again is what Shelby Miller needs to finally end his long winless streak.

The right-hander nearly threw a no-hitter in Miami on May 17 before settling for a two-hit shutout. He hasn’t won in 14 starts as the Braves give him the worst run support of any starter in the majors.

How bad has it been? The Braves have scored a total of 14 runs while Miller was on the mound during the winless stretch, going 2-12 despite a 3.14 ERA by the National League All-Star.

Miller has been the losing pitcher seven times, his record falling to 5-8. His season ERA of 2.44, though, ranks sixth among qualified National League starters.

Miller was in line for a victory Tuesday night against San Francisco when the Braves scored twice in the seventh inning for a 3-2 lead, but the Braves bullpen imploded and the Giants won 8-3.

“It kind of unraveled on us, and he doesn’t get any decision,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez. “But he was great. He was dominant throughout the whole game. We can’t ask for any more from him, really. We really can‘t.”

The 14 starts by Miller without a victory ties Kenshin Kawakami for the longest by a Braves pitcher, but there is no comparison between the two.

Kawakami, a bust after being brought over from Japan, had a 5.10 ERA to go with his 1-10 record in 2010.

Miller’s season is more comparable to Craig Swan’s with the New York Mets in 1978. He also had a 14-start winless streak and won the National League ERA title.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-60

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jose Urena, 1-5, 4.37 ERA) at Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 5-2, 4.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Nick Markakis singled leading off the Braves first on Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to 12 games and then added a double in the sixth inning. He finished 2-for-4 and is hitting .340 (18-for-53) during the stretch. It is the longest hitting streak by a Braves since A.J. Pierzynski started the year by hitting in 13 straight games.

--RHP Williams Perez, who won his first four decisions, has allowed 19 hits and 14 earned runs in two starts since coming off a stint on the disabled list with a left foot contusion after being hit by a line drive. The rookie gave up six runs (five earned) in six innings against the Giants on Wednesday. His ERA, which was 2.14 before the injury, is now 4.48.

--SS Daniel Castro got his fourth straight start on Wednesday as Andrelton Simmons remained sidelined because of a bone bruise in his right thumb. Simmons, who isn’t expected back before the weekend, was hurt on a dive at Philadelphia on Saturday. Castro was 0-for-5 after going 4-for-9 in the first two games of the Giants series.

--LHP Josh Outman, on the disabled list since the start of the season with shoulder woes, was released Wednesday after completing his 30-day minor league rehab assignment. He made nine appearances at three levels and didn’t impress the Braves despite striking out 10 and allowing just one earned run over 8 2/3 innings. Outman, 30, was signed as a free agent in the offseason.

--SS Elmer Reyes, on the restricted list with Triple-A Gwinnett, was released by the Braves on Wednesday. He had been suspended since his arrest in late May on rape charges in Columbus, Ohio, during a Gwinnett road trip. Reyes, 24, was optioned to the minors during spring training.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Garcia at the end ... he’s hit three (home runs), all to right-center or straightaway center. There haven’t been any cheap ones.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, on rookie 3B Adonis Garcia, who hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 12th inning Monday to give Atlanta a 9-8 win over San Francisco.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Andrelton Simmons (bone bruise in right thumb) was hurt Aug. 1, and he didn’t play Aug. 2-4. X-rays revealed no fracture, and Simmons had an MRI exam Aug. 3 that showed the bone bruise. He is day-to-day.

--1B Freddie Freeman (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He will receive treatment at the Braves’ training complex in Florida.

--RHP Jason Frasor (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI the following day, which revealed a bone spur. He could pitch again this season. He will get treatment at the team’s spring training facility in Orlando.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Jake Brigham

RHP Ryan Kelly

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Daniel Castro

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Eury Perez