Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Right-hander Julio Teheran has been almost unbeatable at Turner Field this year.

The Atlanta Braves right-hander, who will start Friday against the Miami Marlins, is 7-6 with a 4.59 ERA overall. However, his results are quite different depending on whether he is pitching at home or on the road.

At Turner Field, Teheran is 5-1 with a 2.37 ERA in 10 starts. He has 60 strikeouts and 21 walks in 64 2/3 innings at home. In his most recent home start, July 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Teheran allowed three runs and struck out 11 in seven innings.

In 12 road starts, Teheran is 2-5 with a 6.75 ERA. He has 53 strikeouts and 28 walks in 66 2/32 innings. In his last start on Aug. 2, Teheran pitched seven innings and allowed only two runs while striking out seven at Philadelphia. It was his first road win since Opening Day.

“He looked the old Julio,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “I know that he and Roger (McDowell, Atlanta’s pitching coach) had worked on some stuff in his side session, and he was really happy with himself.”

If Teheran is to make more progress toward becoming the sort of consistent starter the Braves expect, it couldn’t come against a more favorable opponent. Teheran has made 10 starts against the Marlins, going 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-60

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 4-0, 2.13 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 7-6, 4.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran, who starts Friday against Miami, is coming off a seven-inning stint at Philadelphia in which he allowed two runs and earned his first win since July 3. Teheran is 1-0 with a 1.54 ERA against the Marlins in two starts this year, beating them 2-1 on April 6. In 10 career starts against Miami, he is 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA.

--RHP Matt Wisler allowed five runs on nine hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. It was the second time he allowed nine hits this year. He gave up two runs in the first inning, and he has allowed a combined seven runs in the first inning of his nine starts.

--OF Nick Markakis extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a double Thursday. That matches the longest streak on the team this year. It is the second-longest active hitting streak in the major leagues. Markakis also had a sacrifice fly and drove in three runs.

--C A.J. Pierzynski extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a double Thursday. Earlier this season, he had a 13-game streak, making him one of eight players to have two hitting streaks of at least 11 games this season. Pierzynski lifted his batting average to .302.

--2B Jace Peterson doubled to lead off the game Thursday, extending his hitting streak to five games. Peterson went 2-for-5 and scored two runs.

--SS Daniel Castro went 3-for-4 Thursday, making him 7-for-17 on the current homestand. Castro scored twice, including the winning run in the eighth inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got some players that battle, and that gives you a chance to win every night.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, after the Braves pulled out a 9-8 win over the Marlins on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Andrelton Simmons (bone bruise in right thumb) was hurt Aug. 1, and he didn’t play Aug. 2-6. X-rays revealed no fracture, and Simmons had an MRI exam Aug. 3 that showed the bone bruise. He is day-to-day.

--1B Freddie Freeman (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He will receive treatment at the Braves’ training complex in Florida.

--RHP Jason Frasor (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI the following day, which revealed a bone spur. He could pitch again this season.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Jake Brigham

RHP Ryan Kelly

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Johnson

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Daniel Castro

INF/OF Joey Terdoslavich

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eury Perez

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes