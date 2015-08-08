Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves, who have been trying to trade infielder Chris Johnson for months, finally pulled the trigger Friday.

The Braves sent Johnson, who has played third base and first base this season, to Cleveland in exchange for outfielders Michael Bourn and Nick Swisher, along with cash.

“We started talking to people in spring training,” Atlanta assistant general manager John Coppolella said. “So it’s been six or seven months trying to find a fit.”

Bourn played with the Braves from 2011-12 and is considered the last true leadoff hitter the club has had. But he’s a true center fielder and Atlanta has gotten a solid effort there all season from Cameron Maybin.

Swisher, who was completing a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus, is an outfielder by profession. But he continues to have problems with his knees after both were operated on nearly a year ago. He could provide some help at first base until Freddie Freeman returns.

“We feel positive about the guys who got back,” Coppolella said. “We feel they will help us in 2015 and 2016.”

The trade was viewed as an exchange of bad contracts. The Braves owed Chris Johnson $19 million through 2017. Bourn and Swisher are owed a combined $29 million through 2016, so the Braves received $10 million in cash to offset the difference.

Bourn was hitting .246 with 13 stolen bases. Swisher was batting .198 with two homers and eight RBIs.

“I just keep playing baseball. That’s all I do,” Bourn said. “I keep plugging away, doing little things and starting to put things together.”

Johnson, who hit .321 in 2013 and nearly won the National League batting title, was hitting .235 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 56 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-60

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 8-8, 3.71 ERA) at Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 3-3, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz is seeking his first win May 24. In his last start Monday, Foltynewicz allowed six runs, including four homers, in six innings and received no decision against the Giants on Aug. 3. The flamethrower failed to strike out a batter for the first time in his career. Foltynewicz has never faced the Marlins.

--SS Daniel Castro didn’t get a hit on Friday, but drew a walk, scored twice and drove in a run. Over the last six games as a fill-in for Andrelton Simmons, the rookie has hit .333 (8-for-24) with six runs scored.

--C A.J. Pierzynski extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI single in the fourth inning on Friday. He also drove in an insurance run with an infield grounder. Pierzynski is batting .426 (20-for-47) during the hitting streak, which began on July 24 in St. Louis.

--RF Nick Markakis was 3-for-4, drove in two runs and scored one on Friday. One of the singles came with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to drive home the go-ahead runs. Markakis had been 0-for-7 with the bases loaded. He extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single in the fourth inning and is batting .367 (22-for-60) during the streak.

--OF Todd Cunningham was recalled by the Braves from Triple-A Gwinnett. In 71 games at Gwinnett, Cunningham was batting .276. In 26 games with Atlanta he was hitting .239 with four RBIs. Cunningham started in left and went 1-for-4, scored a run and made a tremendous running catch on a ball that was tailing away from him in the ninth inning.

--OF Nick Swisher was acquired by the Braves on Friday. The veteran has spent two terms on the disabled list while trying to come back from surgery on both knees from last August. Swisher was hitting .198 with two homers and eight RBIs, primarily as a designated hitter. He was in a rehab stay with Triple-A Columbus at the time of the trade.

--OF Michael Bourn was acquired by the Braves on Friday and will join the club for the second time in his career. Bourn was batting .246 with 13 stolen bases for the Indians. He joined the Braves in 2011 following a midseason trade and hit .278 with 22 stolen bases, and hit .274 with 42 stolen bases in 2012 before leaving for free agency.

--INF Chris Johnson was acquired by Cleveland from Atlanta on Friday in a trade in which the Indians sent OF Nick Swisher and OF Michael Bourn, plus cash, to the Braves. In 2013, Johnson finished second in the NL in hitting with a .321 average, but he has struggled since then. He missed most of the month of May this year with a fractured left hand. In 153 at-bats for the Braves, Johnson hit .235 with two home runs and 11 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He gives you a professional at-bat.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, on RF Nick Markakis, who was 3-for-4, drove in two runs and scored one in a win vs. Miami on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--UT Nick Swisher (left knee inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 13. He received a second injection in his knee June 15. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Lake County on July 20, then moved his rehab to Double-A Akron on July 23. He moved back to Lake County on July 30, then to Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 4.

--SS Andrelton Simmons (bone bruise in right thumb) was hurt Aug. 1, and he didn’t play Aug. 2-6. X-rays revealed no fracture, and Simmons had an MRI exam Aug. 3 that showed the bone bruise. He is day-to-day.

--1B Freddie Freeman (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He will receive treatment at the Braves’ training complex in Florida.

--RHP Jason Frasor (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI the following day, which revealed a bone spur. He could pitch again this season.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Jake Brigham

RHP Ryan Kelly

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Terdoslavich

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eury Perez

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Jonny Gomes

OF Todd Cunningham