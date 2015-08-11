Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- After struggling to score runs for more than two weeks after the All-Star break, the Atlanta Braves finally started to swing the bats.

In the first 15 games after the break, the Braves were 4-11 and totaled only 32 runs. Atlanta was shut out three times and were limited to one run in four games during that span.

Things began to turn around Aug. 2, when the club ended a six-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Phillies. Over the last eight games, the Braves scored 47 runs.

“In baseball you never know what’s going to happen,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “We’ve been swinging the bats, we’ve been adding on runs ... it’s been a fun team to watch.”

The offense struggled in the wake of the trade that sent Kelly Johnson and Jose Uribe to the Mets and the oblique injury that sent first baseman Freddie Freeman to the disabled list for the second time.

The offense began to turn around when right fielder Nick Markakis and catcher A.J. Pierzynski began to hit. It got a fresh infusion of offense with the addition of outfielder Michael Bourn and first baseman-outfielder Nick Swisher.

“I knew it would happen with Bourn because he’s been here,” Gonzalez said. “I wasn’t sure about Swisher, but you can tell he has a great enthusiasm for the game.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-61

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 4-2, 4.48 ERA) at Rays (Erasmo Ramirez, 8-4, 3.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Williams Perez (4-2, 4.48) will make his 11th start of the season Tuesday. He is 0-2 with a 12.23 ERA in two starts since returning from the disabled list. He allowed six runs, five earned, in six innings against the Giants in his last start on Aug. 5. The rookie made one start and received no decision against the Rays on May 20, allowing one run in five innings in his first big-league start.

--RHP Shelby Miller (5-9) lasted only five innings and lost his eighth straight decision. He allowed two runs on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts. He is winless in his past 15 starts, dating to May 23. The Braves have scored only 14 runs while he has been on the mound during the 15-game streak.

--RF Nick Markakis had his hitting streak end at 15 games when he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Markakis was 24-for-66 (.364) during the streak.

--C A.J. Pierzynski went 0-for-4 and saw his hitting streak end at 13 games. The veteran was 22-for-51 during the streak, his second double-digit hitting streak of the year. Since July 5, Pierzynski is hitting .389 (37-for-95).

--OF Jonny Gomes hit his fifth home run to produce Atlanta’s only run on Sunday. The blast ended an 83-inning streak in which Miami’s Brad Hand had not allowed a home run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Eventually, this is going to go away. Eventually, I’ll win one and we won’t have to worry about it.” -- Atlanta RHP Shelby Miller, who lost his eighth straight decision Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Freddie Freeman (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He will receive treatment at the Braves’ training complex in Florida.

--RHP Jason Frasor (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI the following day, which revealed a bone spur. He could pitch again this season.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Jake Brigham

RHP Ryan Kelly

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Terdoslavich

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eury Perez

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Jonny Gomes