Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Michael Bourn is just getting settled as the Braves’ left fielder and leadoff batter, and despite a 1-for-10 start at the plate, the team is eager to see what he can do as a catalyst atop their batting order.

“He shouldn’t change a thing,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said of three well-hit balls flagged down by the Rays in Tuesday’s 2-0 loss. “That’s what we keep telling him. Today he hit three balls right on the button -- if he keeps swinging like that, they’ll start dropping in.”

The Braves acquired Bourn and outielder Nick Swisher from the Indians for third baseman Chris Johnson, and Bourn went into Tuesday’s game with a .339 average since the All-Star break.

“Keep swinging. That’s the only thing you can do,” Bourn said of Tuesday’s poor luck. “You can only try to hit it and it goes where it goes. Unfortunately right now, it’s going right at people. I‘m going to stay with my same approach and try to change nothing, and hopefully find some holes and ground out there.”

The Braves offense didn’t have much on Tuesday, getting shut out for the fourth time since July 18. The team had only two at-bats with runners in scoring position and went 0-for-2, with two double plays and four men left on base.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-62

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 5-2, 4.85 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 6-6, 2.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Adonis Garcia, settling into the job after the trade of Chris Johnson, had two more hits Tuesday, lifting his average to .250 on the season. The 30-year-old rookie had four home runs in his first 14 career hits.

--RHP Williams Perez pitched an eight-inning complete game Thursday, allowing only four hits, but he took the loss after giving up a two-run home run to Kevin Kiermaier in the seventh. He struck out only one, but lowered his season ERA to 4.21 with an impressive start.

--DH Nick Markakis went 2-for-4 to raise his average to .302 and nearly brought in the game’s first run, only to see Cameron Maybin thrown out at the plate on a nice relay by the Rays. He knows the Rays well from his Orioles days and gets one more shot Wednesday.

--C A.J. Pierzynski went 0-for-4 Tuesday, missing out on a big opportunity when he grounded into a double play to end the game as the tying run in the ninth. He left a runner in scoring position in the first as well, ending the inning with a runner at second.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Can’t complain really. We swung the bats well, hit some balls at people and couldn’t capitalize.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, after the shutout loss to the Rays Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Freddie Freeman (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He will receive treatment at the Braves’ training complex in Florida.

--RHP Jason Frasor (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI the following day, which revealed a bone spur. He could pitch again this season.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Jake Brigham

RHP Ryan Kelly

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Terdoslavich

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eury Perez

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Jonny Gomes