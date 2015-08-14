Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, left by several trades with a young, unproven bullpen, called that predicament “a box of chocolates” after seeing a three-run deficit turn into a three-run loss Wednesday.

Left-hander Matt Marksberry, a 24-year-old who made his major league debut two weeks ago, gave up four hits and five runs -- only three earned, though due to his own fielding error -- and took his first career loss the hard way.

“We’re all young here,” said starter Matt Wisler, himself only 22. “We’re all going to go through those times. I just had two really terrible outings so obviously I know what he’s feeling. He’s a good pitcher. He’ll bounce back.”

Atlanta pulled Marksberry and replaced him with 27-year-old Ryan Kelly, recalled from the minors eight days earlier, and he turned a one-run deficit into three by giving up a home run to the first batter he faced, catcher Curt Casali.

The inning started off with an understandable miscommunication, with outfielders Cameron Maybin and Michael Bourn, playing together for only the third time, allowing a ball to drop between them for a ground-rule double.

“Two guys that haven’t played with each other, two Gold Glove center fielders, so you can expect sometimes a little miscommunication,” Gonzalez said. “Some of those things happen, but you don’t want it to happen.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-63

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 3-7, 3.13 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran (7-6, 4.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Freddie Freeman began on a rehab assignment to Gulf Coast League Braves on Thursday. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

--RHP Ryan Kelly was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. Kelly has an 8.53 ERA with Atlanta after giving up a two-run homer on Wednesday.

--SS Pedro Ciriaco had one RBI in his previous 50 at-bats before Wednesday, but he came through with four in the 9-6 loss, including his first home run since 2013. Ciriaco has stayed with the club as a flexible infielder and pinch-hitter, but Wednesday’s game could get him a longer look for occasional starts.

--LHP Matt Marksberry struggled in giving up five runs and four hits in 2/3 innings, taking his first major league loss in Wednesday’s 9-6 loss. His ERA ballooned to 5.14, but he was hurt by bad defense around him as well.

--1B Joey Terdoslavich went 2-for-3 with an RBI double, raising his season average to .191 and giving the Braves rare production from the bottom third of the lineup. Atlanta has dealt away many key bats, so he’ll have a chance to play more in the final six weeks of the season.

--LF Michael Bourn continued to struggle since coming to the Braves, going 0-for-5 to drop to 1-for-15 since Atlanta acquired him from Cleveland. He and Cameron Maybin allowed a fly ball to drop between them for a double to spark the Rays’ sixth-run seventh inning as well.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Young, inexperienced guys pitching there, and sometimes you don’t make a play and give those guys an opportunity to get back in the game, and the inexperience stuff shows,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “It’s a box of chocolates sometimes when you go with inexperienced guys in your bullpen.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Freddie Freeman (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He began a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast league Braves on Aug. 13.

--RHP Jason Frasor (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI the following day, which revealed a bone spur. He could pitch again this season.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Jake Brigham

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Terdoslavich

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eury Perez

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Jonny Gomes