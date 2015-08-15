Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Atlanta continued its search for bullpen help by signing veteran right-hander Edwin Jackson.

Jackson will become the 28th player used in a relief role for the Braves this year.

“He was available and he had the opportunity to go different places and he chose to come here,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Jackson was signed on Friday after he was released by the Chicago Cubs on July 29. He had appeared in 23 games for Chicago, going 2-1 with a 3.19 ERA in 31 innings.

His ERA was 2.17 until he allowed four runs against the Cardinals on July 6. He made one other appearance before being released.

“He has the experience and he can help us out of the bullpen,” Gonzalez said.

Jackson, 32, is able to cover multiple innings, something the Braves have needed with a young staff that has struggled to pitch deep into games. Ten of his appearances with the Cubs were for more than one inning and he once threw 3 2/3s.

Jackson also has roots in Georgia. He attended high school in Columbus, about two hours southwest of Atlanta.

“Everyone we talked to about him said he’s a tremendous teammate, a great worker and would be a great addition to the team,” Gonzalez said.

Atlanta sent right-hander Ryan Kelly to Triple-A Gwinnett. He had appeared in seven games, going 0-0 with an 8.53 ERA in 6 1/3 innings.

The Braves also claimed right-hander Danny Burawa on waivers from the Yankees and assigned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Burawa split most of the season between two minor league teams and went a combined 1-3 with a 2.69 ERA in 60 1/3 innings. He made one appearance for the Yankees and allowed four earned runs in two-thirds of an inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-63

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 2-3, 4.08 ERA) at Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 4-3, 5.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (4-3, 5.23) will make his 13th start of the season and fourth since rejoining the rotation. He defeated the Marlins on Aug. 8, allowing two runs over 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts. Foltynewicz received no decision in his previous start against Arizona on June 3 when he allowed five runs, four earned, on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.

--RHP Julio Teheran (8-6) gave up three hits, two walks and struck out seven. Teheran threw 102 pitches and retired the side in order only twice. It was the fewest number of runs he has allowed since July 3. Teheran is now 6-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 12 starts at home.

--OF Cameron Maybin reached base three times, drove in a pair of runs and made a diving highlight-reel catch in the seventh inning to rob 2B Chris Owings of a double. Maybin had an RBI triple and RBI single, which gave him a team-leading 50 RBIs. It was his fifth multi-hit effort in the last nine games.

--RHP Ryan Kelly was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday. He had appeared in seven games, going 0-0 with an 8.53 ERA in 6 1/3 innings.

--RHP Arodys Vizcaino pitched a perfect ninth inning on Friday and earned his third save. Vizcaino extended his scoreless streak to 10 2/3 innings. He has allowed one run in 15 2/3 innings (0.57 ERA) since being promoted to the majors.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was just trying to pitch my game. I knew they’ve been doing really good. I was trying to pitch like I’ve been doing my last three starts and not worrying about what they’ve been doing the games before.” -- RHP Julio Teheran, after allowing only one run over six innings in the Braves’ win against Arizona Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Freddie Freeman (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He began a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast league Braves on Aug. 13.

--RHP Jason Frasor (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI the following day, which revealed a bone spur. He could pitch again this season.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Jake Brigham

RHP Edwin Jackson

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Terdoslavich

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eury Perez

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Jonny Gomes