Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

First he had back surgery in 2010.

Then came the first Tommy John operation in 2011.

Next a torn rotator cuff followed by a second Tommy John surgery last spring.

Braves reliever Peter Moylan has faced more anesthesiologists the past five years than major league hitters.

But all that is about to change.

On Sunday, Atlanta recalled the Australian native from Triple-A Gwinnett.

The 36-year-old Boylan hasn’t pitched for the Braves since 2010. To say he is ready would be an understatement.

“There’s a lot more critics that have reared their ugly head in the last five years. I hear all the time that ‘I‘m done,’ but I don’t think I‘m anywhere near done,” he told the Albany Herald.

According to scouting reports, Moylan’s fastball was topping out at 89 mph earlier in the season. He built up arm strength and added some pop to his fastball, which he’s now throwing between 91 and 93 mph.

The Braves had signed Moylan in March to serve as a minor league/player-coach while attempting his latest comeback.

But something funny happened on his way to Atlanta -- things went so well, the coaching part of his title was dropped.

And now Moylan has a chance to improve his career record, which heading into Monday is 21-9 with an ERA of 2.80 in 310 appearances dating to 2006.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 4-3, 4.21 ERA) at Padres (RHP Colin Rea, 1-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller’s winless streak is still intact despite a no-hit bid. Miller didn’t allow a hit until the eighth inning, but got a no-decision despite a two-hit effort with 10 strikeouts. He was pulled after 109 pitches and Diamondbacks CF Ender Inciarte bounced into a fielder’s choice against LHP Ross Detwiler, tying the game. Miller has gone 16 starts without a victory.

--RHP Peter Moylan had his contract purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett, adding a veteran arm to the bullpen. The 36-year-old reliever is coming off a second Tommy John elbow surgery and last pitched in the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2013. He hasn’t pitched for the Braves since 2010. RHP Jake Brigham was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room.

--RHP Jake Brigham was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after failing to get an out in the ninth inning Saturday. He was sent down to make room on the roster for RHP Peter Moylan.

--1B Freddie Freeman (oblique strain) began a short rehab stint at Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. He is eligible to come off the disabled list Wednesday in San Diego, where the Braves begin a seven-game trip Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wasn’t thinking about going deep. I was just trying to put a good swing on it and get a hit.” -- CF Cameron Maybin, who homered leading off the 10th inning Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Freddie Freeman (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He began a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast league Braves on Aug. 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16.

--RHP Jason Frasor (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI the following day, which revealed a bone spur. He could pitch again this season.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Terdoslavich

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eury Perez

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Jonny Gomes