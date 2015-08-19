Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- A familiar face was walking though the Atlanta Braves clubhouse on Tuesday.

“You activated yet,” a teammate yelled.

Freddie Freeman smiled.

“Almost,” he replied.

The Braves get their first baseman back on Wednesday, when he comes off the disabled list. Freeman’s oblique is fine and he’s good to go.

“It’s going to be nice to get him back in there in that third spot,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Freeman has been out since Aug. 4. Before that, he missed 30 games with a sore wrist.

“I think it helps us get our lineup a little longer,” Gonzalez said. “We will be difficult to navigate. It’s going to be nice to get him back in the lineup for the rest of the way.”

Freeman is hitting .284 with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs in 76 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-66

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran 8-6, 4.44 ERA) at Padres (RHP Tyson Ross 8-9, 3.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Michael Bourn has impressed manager Fredi Gonzalez in making the switch from center field to left field. Bourne scooted over when the Braves acquired Cameron Maybin from the Padres. ”I knew he would pick it up but left field isn’t easy,“ Gonzalez said. ”The ball is cutting away from you, it’s sinking. But he has been unbelievable.“ Bourne made a sensational catch on Monday which resulted in a double play. ”I was like, ‘wow’ he caught that ball?“’ He is such a good athlete.”

--1B Freddie Freeman (oblique) will return to the team and is expected to be in the lineup when eligible to come off the disabled list on Wednesday. “It’s going to be nice to get him back in there in that third spot,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. Freeman has been out since Aug. 4. Before that, he missed 30 games with a sore wrist.

--1B Nick Swisher could see his playing time compensated with the return of Freddie Freeman. “I don’t know what I‘m going to do,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “That is going to be a challenge. But we’ll figure it out. That’s why I get the big, big bucks.”

--CF Cameron Maybin, the former Padre in his first return to San Diego, had nothing but nice things to say about the Padres’ organization. “They gave me a chance to play every day,” he said. “And I enjoyed playing for (manager) Bud Black and (coach) Dave Roberts. I have a dad and he’s my hero, by Dave was like a father figure to me.” Maybe extended his hitting streak to seven games on the road on Tuesday.

--3B Adonis Garcia recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season on Tuesday. He has hit .333 (11-for-33) per his last nine games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I definitely have to be more efficient on the mound. I thought I made some strides the last couple of innings after having almost 50 pitches in the first two and then after that I thought I got down to like 15 pitches an inning. I’ve got to attack guys early in the count, get ahead, and I haven’t done that as much as I should have been lately.” -- Braves RHP Matt Wisler, after a loss to the Padres on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Freddie Freeman (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He began a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast league Braves on Aug. 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16 and will be activated Aug. 19.

--RHP Jason Frasor (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI the following day, which revealed a bone spur. He could pitch again this season.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Joey Terdoslavich

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eury Perez

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Jonny Gomes