Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- First baseman Freddie Freeman returned to the Atlanta Braves’ lineup in the No. 3 slot in the batting order Wednesday afternoon after being on the disabled list since Aug. 3 with a strained right oblique muscle.

Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in his first game back as Atlanta fell 3-2 to the San Diego Padres.

The Braves were 5-8 without Freeman, who is hitting .285 and leads the Braves with 14 homers and ranks third with 45 RBIs despite being limited to 77 games.

Freeman also missed 30 games with a wrist injury from June 28-July 25. He was back for 10 games when he sustained the oblique strain. At the time of his first injury, Freeman was the Braves’ leader in most offensive categories.

Prior to the wrist injury, Freeman played in 234 consecutive games, which was the longest active streak in the major leagues.

The value of Freeman to the Braves’ offense is best seen in his production with runners in scoring position (RISP). Despite the injuries, his .375 mark in RISP situations (24-for-64) is tied for seventh best in the National League. Over the past four seasons, Freeman is hitting .321 in RISP situations.

To make room for Freeman on the 25-man roster, the Braves optioned infielder/outfielder Joey Terdoslavich to Triple-A Gwinnett. Terdoslavich hit .208 with one home run and four RBIs in 26 games for Atlanta. His home run was a game-winning shot against Padres right-hander Joaquin Benoit earlier this season at Turner Field.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-67

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Mike Follynewicz, 4-4, 5.61 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 14-6, 2.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Cameron Maybin scored four of the Braves’ five runs in the three straight losses to the Padres, his former team. Maybin was 4-for-10 in the series with his 10th home run, two walks and his 19th steal. He extended his hitting streak to eight games by going 1-for-3 Wednesday. He is hitting .419 (13-for-31) during the streak.

--RHP Julio Teheran is 2-5 on the road this season with a 6.36 ERA despite allowing one run on four hits over six innings Wednesday afternoon in San Diego. He came out after throwing 96 pitches. “When you are pitching well like I was, you want to stay in, which I did want to do,” Teheran said. “But that is not my decision.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I really thought a lot about leaving Teheran in ... a lot.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, on RHP Julio Teheran, who exited a 1-1 game after six innings Wednesday. Atlanta went on to lose 3-2 to San Diego.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Freddie Freeman (right oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 4. He began a rehab assignment with the Gulf Coast league Braves on Aug. 13. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 16, and he was activated Aug. 19.

--RHP Jason Frasor (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI the following day, which revealed a bone spur. He could pitch again this season.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eury Perez

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Jonny Gomes