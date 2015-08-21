Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Struggles may continue for the Atlanta Braves but at least they don’t have to worry much about outfielder Nick Markakis, especially on the road.

The Braves leadoff batter came into Thursday’s series opener with the Chicago Cubs with a .298 average and a recent run with hits in 22 of his last 27 games.

Markakis went 3-for-3 in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss at San Diego and is batting .333 over the last 27 games.

He went 1-for-4 on Thursday at Wrigley Field. His .327 batting average on the road is 56 points higher than at home.

But his Braves continue to sink in the season’s second half.

Thursday’s 7-1 loss in the opener of a four-game Wrigley Field series made it 19 losses in 21 road games. Their 44 losses are tied for most in the major leagues with Philadelphia.

The Braves are 11-26 since July 8 when they were 42-42 and with a realistic shot at the post season.

The Wednesday loss in the Padres series finale was the seventh time a team had swept the Braves this season.

Chicago also took two of three when the teams met July 17-19 at Turner Field and appears on track to capture one of the National League’s wild card playoff berths.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-68

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-9, 2.43 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Kyle Hendricks, 6-5, 3.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (4-5) allowed a career-high seven runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out six in 4 2/3 innings of work. He’s 1-3 with a 7.67 ERA in five starts since being recalled on July 29. Foltynewicz has given up 17 home runs in 81 2/3 innings of work this year. “If you don’t look at the numbers I think I threw the ball okay,” Foltynewicz said. “I think it was one of the better games I had command of my fastball with. They just hit good pitches. Sometimes you’ve got to tip your hat to them. ... Things just didn’t go my way.”

--1B Freddie Freeman went 2-for-4 and has registered a hit in five of his last six road games, going 8-for-25. He’s recorded two or more hits in 24 games this season.

--2B Jace Peterson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. He recorded his 27th multi-hit game of the season while collecting his 11th theft. Peterson is batting .245 in 115 games this season.

--OF Nick Markakis came into Thursday’s series opener with the Chicago Cubs with a .298 average and a recent run with hits in 22 of his last 27 games. He is batting .333 over the last 27 games. After going 1-for-4 on Thursday, he now has 137 hits, putting him among National League and big league leaders.

--RHP Shelby Miller (5-9, 2.43 ERA) makes his 25th start of the season and second against a Cubs team that beat him 4-1 on July 19. He’s 1-1 all-time against Chicago. Miller won his last start -- a 2-1 Braves victory over the Diamondbacks on Aug. 16 -- to snap a 10-game losing streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I got ejected for balls and strikes, that’s it.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, after a loss to the Cubs on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Frasor (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI the following day, which revealed a bone spur. He could pitch again this season.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June, and he is out until at least late August.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eury Perez

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Jonny Gomes