Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Infielder Hector Olivera is reportedly close to joining the Atlanta Braves.

The 30-year-old Cuban defector, acquired as part of a trade last month that involved the Los Angeles and Miami Marlins, could join the Braves when they open a nine-game homestead on Monday.

“I‘m very excited,” Olivera told the Atlanta Journal Constitution through an interpreter his week. “This is something I’ve strived for and now I‘m close to experiencing it and being at that level.”

Olivera went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored a run his Thursday debut as part of a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Olivera defected from Cuba last September and signed a five-year, $62.5 million contract with the Dodgers in the offseason.

He was the principal player in a late July trade that sent pitcher Alex Wood, reliever Jim Johnson and infield prospect Jose Peraza to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Baseball America ranked Olivera the No. 6 player in Cuba last year and he owns a .323 career batting average over 10 seasons in Cuba’s Serie Nacional.

He was also a star on the Cuban national team but missed the 2012-13 season with an unspecified injury.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-69

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 4-4, 4.34 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Dan Haren, 8-8, 3.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller (5-10) worked 6 1/3 innings, took the loss and has now gone 17 consecutive starts without a victory. Miller gave up five runs (three earned) on six hits in 6 1/3 innings while striking out eight and walking four. Miller’s last victory came on May 17, a 6-0 complete game triumph at Miami. “Miller was good, you could go down to that we didn’t handle the baseball and we were not very good with runners in scoring position,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

--RF Nick Markakis was 2-for-5 with a double, run and RBI and has not hit safely in 24 of his last 29 games. He’s batting .333 during that stretch and is at .298 for the season through 120 games.

--3B Pedro Ciriaco was 2-or-4 with a run and stolen base. He recorded his sixth multi-hit game of the season and second in his last two starts. He is hitting .271 through 58 games.

--RHP Edwin Jackson smiled and chatted amiably with former Chicago Cubs teammates prior to Friday’s game at Wrigley Field. This is Jackson’s first trip back to Chicago since he was released by the Cubs last month and signed by the Braves on Aug. 14. Jackson was 16-34 with a 5.37 ERA in three Cubs seasons. He’s made three appearances so far with the Braves, working 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

--3B Hector Olivera is reportedly bound for the Braves next week after completing a rehab assignment at Triple-A Gwinnett.

--RHP Williams Perez (4-4, 4.34 ERA) makes his 13th start of the season and 16th appearance as he seeks his sixth quality effort. Perez, who has never faced the Cubs, has worked 74 2/3 innings and has struck out 46 while walking 37.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(RHP Shelby) Miller was good, you could go down to that we didn’t handle the baseball and we were not very good with runners in scoring position.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, after a loss to the Cubs on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Frasor (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI exam that revealed a bone spur. He could pitch again this season.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eury Perez

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Jonny Gomes