Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

CHICAGO -- Nick Swisher seems to have found his swing.

The Atlanta Braves left fielder homered from the left and right sides in the same game on Saturday and added three hits and two RBIs on Sunday in the Braves’ 9-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Acquired from the Cleveland Indians in an Aug. 7 trade, Swisher was batting just .198 at the time.

By Sunday, he had improved to .273 through 12 games with the Braves.

“He got an opportunity last night and did a nice job,” said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez. “Same thing today carried over. He gives you good at-bats from both sides of the plate, gives you good energy. (And) so far in left field he’s done OK.”

On Saturday, he clubbed a home run as a left-handed batter in the second inning and added another in the fifth as a right-handed batter.

Swisher went 6-for-10 with a double, two home runs, two runs scored and six RBIs in the four-game series with the Cubs.

He now shares the all-time major league lead for home runs from each side of the plate in the same game through a season (14) with the Yankees’ Mark Teixeira.

RECORD: 53-71

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Jorge De Rosa, 7-5, 4.50 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 8-6, 4.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Wisler (5-4) allowed a career-high four home runs in 2 2/3 innings on Sunday, the shorting outing in 12 career starts to date. He gave up seven runs on six hits, walked three and struck out two in his first meeting with the Cubs. “I didn’t give us a good chance to be in the game,” he said. “It’s really hard to come back from that. I left a couple pitches up today and the ball was just up.”

--LF Nick Swisher was 3-for-4 with two RBIs on Sunday. He went 6-for-10 with a double, two home runs, two runs scored and six RBIs in the four-game series with the Cubs. Swisher had gone 5-for-48 (.104) with one double and a home run his previous 17 games.

--C Ryan Lavarnway was 2-for-4 with a home run, run scored and an RBI in Sunday’s series finale. He hit his first home run since July 11 at Colorado with a fifth-inning shot to left-center field. It was his third multi-hit game of the season.

--RF Nick Markakis went 1-for-5 from the leadoff spot as he maintained a .300 batting average when batting in the top spot in the order. He’s hit safely in 26 of his last 31 games overall, going 42-for-129 (.325) in that stretch.

--RHP Julio Teheran (8-6, 4.32 ERA) makes his team-leading 26th start of the season as the Braves open a three-game home series against Colorado on Monday. He’s struck out 130 and walked 53 over 150 innings pitched. Teheran is 1-1 with a 5.11 ERA in two games against the Rockies this season, including a 7-0 victory on May 24.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “People have seen you now, (so) you gotta go out there and can’t get away with mistakes. You gotta throw the fastball and gotta pitch to weaknesses. You got another month, you keep running them out there, they’ll be better off for it next year.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, on Atlanta pitcher Matt Wisler, who failed to get out of the third inning Sunday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Frasor (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI exam that revealed a bone spur. He could pitch again this season.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

-- SS Andrelton Simmons (knee soreness) sat out the Aug. 23 game.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP David Aardsma

RHP Arodys Vizcaino

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Eury Perez

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Jonny Gomes