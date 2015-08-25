Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Christian Bethancourt was originally ticketed to be the Atlanta Braves’ regular catcher this season, but it didn’t work out. Now he is getting a second chance.

“I think the biggest thing is we need to find out how good this guy can be,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “I always thought the catcher position takes a little longer to develop, and this guy is only 23 years old and he may not get it until he’s 25 or 26. There’s a lot of responsibility with that catcher position.”

Bethancourt, who had lost regular duty to veteran A.J. Pierzynski, was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett in the middle of June and stayed there until being recalled Monday.

He started the series opener against the Colorado Rockies and was 0-for-3 with a walk in the Braves’ 5-3 win, his main contribution being a nice tag in the eighth inning to help prevent a run.

Bethancourt struggled defensively early this season and also didn’t take to the leadership role required for his position.

He hit just .198 in 29 games for Atlanta before being sent to the minors, but he bounced back to post a .327 average with 23 extra-base hits and 31 RBIs in 52 games for Gwinnett.

“It wasn’t about a humbling or sending a message or any of that kind of stuff,” Gonzalez said of Bethancourt’s demotion. “It was about getting this guy right. I know that position takes a little longer to develop, and maybe he wasn’t quite ready to take that responsibility.”

Gonzalez said Bethancourt was scheduled to start Wednesday, with Pierzynski set to be in the lineup Tuesday.

“Nobody wants to be in Triple-A, but for me it was good to be back there and start over and start refreshed,” Bethancourt said. “Now it’s a new opportunity. Basically, I‘m going to start from zero, and it’s what I do from now on.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-71

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 5-4, 4.88 ERA) at Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 4-5, 6.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran allowed two early homers, but he worked 7 1/3 innings in a 5-3 victory over Colorado on Monday. He allowed four hits, walked one and struck out five. Teheran improved to 9-6 with his third straight victory. The outing also tied his longest of the season. He also worked 7 1/3 innings against Pittsburgh on June 6.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz will try to bounce back from a couple of rough losses as he faces Colorado on Tuesday. He worked 4 2/3 innings in each start, giving up six runs to Arizona and seven to the Chicago Cubs. Folynewicz has given up seven homers in four August starts and 17 in 81 2/3 innings this season. He has never started against Colorado, but he struck out four over two innings in a pair of relief appearances vs. the Rockies.

--C Christian Bethancourt was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday and got a start against the Rockies. He went 0-for-3 with a walk. He batted .327 with 23 extra-base hits and 31 RBIs in 52 games with Gwinnett, going 4-for-5 and driving in three runs in his final game. Bethancourt hit .198 in 29 games and struggled defensively before his June 15 demotion.

--OF Eury Perez was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday after going 0-for-8 in spot duty over the past two weeks. He had a .269 average and seven stolen bases in 47 games with the Braves. Perez was promoted to Atlanta after hitting .296 with 28 stolen bases in 61 games for Gwinnett.

--RHP David Aardsma was released by the Braves on Monday after going 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA in 33 appearances. The veteran pitched well after being signed in June, but he faltered recently. Aardsma had a 7.71 ERA in his last 15 games, giving up 14 hits and 12 runs in 13 2/3 innings.

--RHP Sugar Ray Marimon was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday for a third stint with the Braves this season. He made six relief appearances with Atlanta earlier and was 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA, striking out five and walking four in 9 1/3 innings. In Triple-A, he went 5-4 with a 3.31 ERA over 17 games (14 starts).

--SS Andrelton Simmons did not play Monday for the second consecutive game because of a sore knee, but he could be back against the Rockies as early as Tuesday. He was hurt Saturday in Chicago against the Cubs sliding into third base. “The doctors checked him out, and nothing is structurally damaged, which that was nice news to hear,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was nice to get a win. It seems like a long, long time. ... Hopefully we’ll get rolling again here at home.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, after the Braves ended a seven-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Rockies on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Andrelton Simmons (sore knee) did not play Aug. 23-24. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Jason Frasor (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI exam that revealed a bone spur. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 22.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--SS Andrelton Simmons (knee soreness) sat out the Aug. 23 game.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn