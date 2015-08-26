Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves are trying to determine if they’ve identified their closer of the future in Arodys Vizcaino.

Vizcaino is the third closer the team has used this year. Jason Grilli held the role until he suffered a season-ending ruptured Achilles tendon. Jim Johnson took over responsibilities until he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. That left Vizcaino, a hard-throwing right-hander, next in line.

“He’s what you’re supposed to look like on the back end of the bullpen, whether that’s the seventh, eighth or ninth inning,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Vizcaino, whose fastball approaches 100 mph at times, started the season by serving an 80-game suspension for violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug regulations. He worked briefly in the minor leagues before being recalled to the big leagues on July 6.

In 20 games, Vizcaino is 2-0 with a 0.48 ERA. In 18 2/3 innings he has 19 strikeouts and seven walks. He’s 4-for-4 in save opportunities.

“Whether it’s a save situation or not, we’re going to run him out there in the ninth inning and let him get used to the situation,” Gonzalez said. “It will be good to use him in that role if that’s how it develops.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-72

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 3-1, 3.94 ERA) at Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-10, 2.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller will be looking for his first win since May 17, a stretch of 17 starts. Miller (5-10, 2.50) has pitched well despite the lack of run support. Over the last seven starts, he is 0-5 with a 2.82 ERA. Miller lost to the Rockies prior to the All-Star Game in one of his worst starts (five runs, 11 hits in five innings) but is 2-1 with a 3.57 ERA in four career starts against Colorado.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (4-6) pitched five innings and allowed four hits and one walk, with three strikeouts on Tuesday. He allowed four runs, all of them unearned, and lowered his ERA from 6.06 to 5.71. “If we play a clean game behind him, he might have been pitching in the seventh inning. I thought he was good and I told him that,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

--RF Nick Markakis extended his hitting streak with a leadoff single in the first inning. Markakis was 2-for-3 with two walks and is 13-for-30 during the streak. “He gives you a professional at-bat every time,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

--3B Adonis Garcia committed three fielding errors on Tuesday, two on routine plays that led to four unearned runs. That’s the most errors for a Brave player in a single game since Chris Johnson made three on June 20 against the Mets. He has six errors in 30 games.

--1B Freddie Freeman was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and left six runners on base. Since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 19, Freeman is hitting .200 (5-for-25).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If we play a clean game behind him, he might have been pitching in the seventh inning. I thought he was good, and I told him that.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, on RHP Mike Foltynewicz after a loss Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Frasor (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI exam that revealed a bone spur. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 22.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

--SS Andrelton Simmons (knee soreness) sat out the Aug. 23 game.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn