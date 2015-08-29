Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- August has been a freefall for the Atlanta Braves. Julio Teheran has been an exception during the skid, though.

After a disappointing first four months, Teheran has pitched like the ace he was supposed to be after winning 14 games each of the past two seasons and making the 2014 All-Star Game.

The right-hander from Colombia is 3-0 with a 2.73 ERA in August and the Braves have won four of his five starts.

Teheran has one more start this month, facing the New York Yankees for the first time in his career Sunday at Turner Field.

Even when Teheran was struggling, he was good at home. By beating Colorado in his last start Monday, the 24-year-old is 7-1 with a 2.55 ERA in Atlanta compared to 2-5 with a 6.32 ERA on the road.

Teheran has been effective in any locale lately. He has allowed three runs or less in nine of his past 10 starts.

The turnaround is encouraging. The Braves are counting on Teheran heavily after giving him a six-year extension worth a minimum of $32.4 million last year. They can’t afford another bad contract.

Teheran gave up two early homers against the Rockies, but ended up allowing just four hits over 7 1/3 innings -- tying his longest outing of the season.

Teheran changed the position of the rubber and has had better success locating his pitches.

“Whenever you throw strikes, you have quick innings,” Teheran said. “You make the hitters swing the bat. That’s what I’ve been doing. That’s the difference.”

Teheran, who is 9-6 with a 4.29 ERA, has allowed 21 homers. At least against the Rockies no one was on base and he bounced right back.

“I was trying to not let the homers affect me and just concentrate on the next hitter,” he said. “I made two mistakes early in the game. I settled in and everything was working.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-74

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Luis Severino, 1-2, 2.74 ERA) at Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 5-4, 5.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Williams Perez lasted just 1 2/3 innings Friday against the Yankees, and was charged with eight runs on five hits and three walks. The rookie’s ERA jumped from 4.76 to 5.56 and his record fell to 4-5 with the shortest of his 14 starts.

--1B Freddie Freeman hit his 15th homer Friday against the Yankees, connecting off RHP Masahiro Tanaka, and finished 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs. It was Freeman’s first homer since coming off the disabled list on Aug. 19.

--OF Jonny Gomes pitched the ninth inning for the Braves against the Yankees on Friday and gave up a long homer to OF Chris Young and a second run while completing the 15-4 loss. He was the first position player to pitch for the Braves since 1989. Gomes allowed three hits and struck out one.

--RHP Matt Wisler, who faces the New York Yankees for the first time on Saturday in Atlanta, is 3-0 with a 3.65 ERA in four home starts compared to 2-4 with a 6.53 ERA on the road. The rookie pitched only 22 2/3 innings in past five starts, not making in through the sixth inning in any of the outings.

--LHP Manny Banuelos pitched two scoreless innings in a rehab outing for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, allowing a hit and walking two. The rookie was put on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25 because of elbow inflammation caused by a bone spur after making four starts and one relief appearance, going 1-2 with a 2.49 ERA. Banuelos will pitch out of the bullpen for the Braves after rosters expand in September.

--RHP Jason Frasor, on the disabled list since Aug. 4 because of a shoulder strain, was released by the Braves. The veteran reliever made six relief appearances for Atlanta and wasn’t charged with a run, although he walked three in 4 2/3 innings. Frasor, who 38 on Aug. 9, appeared in 26 games with Kansas City before being released and signing with the Braves.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not a good feeling. I know that Jonny was having a good time out there, but when you sit in the dugout you always think that somebody in that position will get hurt.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, after OF Jonny Gomes mopped up on the mound in the 15-4 loss to the Yankees Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Frasor (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He was released by the Braves Aug. 28.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI exam that revealed a bone spur. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 22, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 27.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn