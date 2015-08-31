Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The demotion of right-handed pitcher Williams Perez has put a speedbump in the Atlanta Braves’ starting rotation for later this week.

Perez was tagged for eight runs in 1 2/3 innings on Friday and optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. He will likely be recalled in September, but he won’t be back to take his regular turn Tuesday.

Manager Fredi Gonzalez said after Sunday’s game that the club was not yet ready to make the decision. There are options.

There’s a chance it could be left-hander Manny Banuelos, who has been on the disabled list since July 25 with a sore left arm. Banuelos was effective in a two-inning rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. But the club is showing extreme caution with Banuelos, who had Tommy John surgery in 2013 and missed the entire season.

Banuelos appeared in five games, four of them starts, for Atlanta this season. He was 1-2 with a 2.49 ERA in 21 2/3 innings.

It could be Edwin Jackson, acquired from the Cubs on Aug. 14. He’s a former starter turned reliever who is capable of pitching deeper into the game. Jackson has made 262 career starts, including 27 in 2014. He has pitched exclusively in relief in 2015.

It could be Sugar Ray Marimon, who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 24 when David Aardsma was released. Marimon has predominantly been a starter in his minor league career and started 14 games for the G-Braves.

It could be Jake Brigham, who was recalled when Perez was shipped out. Brigham has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen for Atlanta, but worked as a starter for Triple-A Gwinnett. Brigham made 13 starts for Gwinnett and even posted a complete game.

“Nothing has been said to me,” Brigham said. “I’ll be ready every day. I feel like I‘m a versatile guy. I can go one (inning), I can go five. Give me the ball and I’ll get the guy out.”

Brigham’s chances were lessened after he was used in long relief on Sunday. He pitched 1 2/3 innings, throwing 59 pitches, and gave up eight runs in the mop-up role.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-76

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Chris Narveson, 1-1, 7.04 ERA) at Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 4-6, 5.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (4-6, 5.71) has lost his last three starts. He was victimized by the defense in his last start, when all four runs allowed were unearned in a loss to the Rockies. Foltynewicz is 1-3 with a 7.27 in hiss five starts in August, with 17 strikeouts and nine walks in 26 innings. He defeated the Marlins on Aug. 8, allowing two runs in 5 2/3 innings in his only career appearance against Miami.

--RHP Julio Teheran (9-7) was roughed up for eight runs on nine hits over 5 1/3 innings and left with the bases loaded. He walked three and struck out four and suffered his first loss in August. The eight runs matched a season high he allowed against the Dodgers on April 26.

--RF Nick Markakis went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to 11 games. He’s hit .375 (18-for-48) during the streak, his second 11-game streak of the season. He has 48 hits since July 24, the most in the National League during that stretch.

--3B Adonis Garcia was 3-for-5 on Sunday to collect his first back-to-back multi-hit games. It was his third multi-hit effort in four games. He hit his seventh homer to become the fourth player in Atlanta history to have at least seven homers in their first 34 games. Garcia is hitting .353 (12-for-34) over his last eight games.

--1B Freddie Freeman showed signs of emerging from a slump that had seen him go 3-for-17 on the homestand. Freeman went 2-for-3, one of the hits to the opposite field, and walked twice. He is 10-for-38 (.263) since returning from the disabled list. Freeman also made a nice diving play to rob former teammate Brian McCann of a hit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We get back to within three runs and that put us close and they (the Yankees) put up a big number. It’s difficult, it’s demoralizing. They’ll keep grinding like they have all year and we’ll keep trying to figure it out.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, after the Yankees sent 14 men to the plate in the seventh inning and scored nine runs Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jason Frasor (right shoulder strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 2. He was released by the Braves Aug. 28.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI exam that revealed a bone spur. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 22, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 27.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

LHP Williams Perez

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn