Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

ATLANTA -- For Atlanta Braves fans who haven’t had much to get excited about this season, at least they will get a preview of 2016.

Rosters can expand Tuesday, and one of the players who will be joining the Braves is Cuban slugger Hector Olivera.

Olivera was acquired as the key piece in a three-team trade at the end of July that sent starter Alex Wood and second base prospect Jose Peraza to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Olivera, given a $62.5 million contract by the Dodgers after defecting from Cuba, nursed a hamstring injury much of the year and is just now rounding into shape while also adjusting to playing third base instead of second.

The 30-year-old played 10 games with Triple-A Gwinnett, batting .231 with three doubles and three RBIs.

It will be an emotional moment for Olivera when he makes his Atlanta debut.

”I’ll feel very happy,“ Olivera said through a translator after playing his last game for Gwinnett on Sunday. ”This is something big for me. I‘m finally going to be in the major leagues, and that is what I came here for. I‘m going to finally experience that reality.

“Everyone back home in Cuba is very excited I‘m finally going to get this opportunity. I’ve always had their support, they’ve been by my side. Hopefully, my family will be here at some time. But I know everyone in Cuba will be supporting me.”

Olivera would have reached Atlanta sooner if it hadn’t been for the hamstring.

“Physically, I feel 100 percent,” he said. “I‘m ready to face the challenge. Every at-bat, every time I’ve run, every ground ball, I’ve felt better and better.”

RECORD: 54-77

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino, 2-2, 3.65 ERA) at Braves (LHP Manny Banuelos, 1-2, 2.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller lost his 11th consecutive decision Monday against Miami despite allowing just one run over seven innings. He has gone 19 starts without a victory since he came within an out of a no-hitter at Miami on May 17. Miller (5-12) has a 3.13 ERA during the winless stretch. The only run he gave up against the Marlins came on a second-inning homer.

--LF Jonny Gomes, pulled out of the Braves’ game after the fifth inning Monday, was traded to Kansas City along with cash for 22-year-old minor league SS Luis Valenzuela. The veteran right-handed hitter batted .221 with seven homers and 22 RBIs in 83 games with Atlanta. Valenzuela was assigned to Class A Rome.

--SS Andrelton Simmons was a late scratch from the Braves’ lineup Monday because of right ankle inflammation. He is listed as day-to-day. “His ankle just bites him now and then,” manager Fredi Gonzlez said. “It’s something that comes and goes.” Simmons is batting .265 in 118 games and playing his usual Gold Glove defense.

--RF Nick Markakis was 0-for-4 Monday against Miami, ending his hitting streak at 11 games. He batted .375 (18-for-48) during the streak, his second 11-game streak of the season.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz was scratched from his scheduled start Monday against Miami after he reported to Turner Field running a fever and showing signs of a viral infection. He struggled in August, going 1-3 with a 7.27 ERA in five starts. Foltynewicz is 4-6 with a 5.71 ERA overall.

--LHP Manny Banuelos, on the disabled list since late July with elbow inflammation caused by bone chips, will be activated Tuesday to start against Miami. He has made two rehab starts, working two innings each time. Banuelos was 1-2 with a 2.49 ERA in five games with Atlanta after going 6-2 with 2.23 ERA for Triple-A Gwinnett.

--RHP Ryan Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, and he retired the only batter he faced. He had been up with Atlanta earlier this season, posting an 8.53 ERA over 6 1/3 innings in seven relief appearances. Kelly was 3-1 with 13 saves and a 0.95 ERA for Gwinnett, appearing in 24 games.

--RHP Jake Brigham was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday after giving up eight runs in 1 2/3 innings to complete the Braves’ 20-6 loss to the Yankees on Sunday. He appeared in 12 games with Atlanta, going 0-1 with an 8.64 ERA over 16 2/3 innings in 12 relief appearances.

--3B Hector Olivera, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in late July, will be promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett when rosters can expand Tuesday. The Cuban slugger played 10 games for Gwinnett while rounding into shape from a hamstring strain, and he hit .231 with three doubles and three RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Obviously, a tough loss. You want to put up the best stats you can, but at the end of the day, it’s all about just going out there and competing.” -- RHP Shelby Miller, a tough-luck loser again Monday as the Braves fell 4-0 to the Marlins.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Andrelton Simmons (right ankle inflammation) did not play Aug. 31. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (illness) was scratched from his scheduled Aug. 31 start.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI exam that revealed a bone spur. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 22, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 27. He will be activated for a Sept. 1 start.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

OUTFIELDERS:

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn