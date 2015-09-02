Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The expanded roster gives the pitching-weak Atlanta Braves a breath of fresh air. Three pitchers were among the players added to roster on Tuesday.

The Braves activated left-hander Manny Banuelos from the 15-day disabled list and recalled right-handers Dan Burawa and Brandon Cunniff from Triple-A Gwinnett.

“We need all the pitching we can get,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Banuelos was on the disabled list with left elbow soreness that caused him to miss 32 games. He had pitched five games, four of them starts, for the Braves before going on the DL. Banuelos made two rehab assignments, throwing a combined four scoreless innings.

Banuelos pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on Tuesday against the Marlins. He will take his regular place in the rotation.

Cunniff was with the Braves when he went on the 15-day disabled list with a right groin strain on June 26. He returned on July 20 and optioned to Gwinnett, where he went on the DL. He returned and made one appearance with Gwinnett and threw a scoreless inning.

In 30 relief appearances with Atlanta, he was 2-2 with a 4.23 ERA. Cunniff pitched 27 2/3 innings for the Braves, with 30 strikeouts and 15 walks. Cunniff is especially tough on right-handed hitters; he retired the first 30 right-handers he faced. He set an Atlanta record for starting his career with seven hitless outings.

Burawa made his major league debut this summer for the New York Yankees and pitched one game. In two-thirds of an inning, he allowed four runs in his only appearance before being designated for assignment on Aug. 5.

Burawa made four appearances for the Triple-A Gwinnett Braves, going 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA, allowing one run over 4 1/3 innings. In 39 minor league games split between three teams (two for New York, one for Atlanta) he was 1-3 with a 2.64 ERA in 64 2/3 innings.

Burawa looked strong in his Atlanta debut on Tuesday. He struck out four batters in two scoreless innings.

“I was impressed with Dan Burawa,” Gonzalez said. “He threw the ball well and threw it over the plate. He had a nice couple innings.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-78

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Adam Conley, 2-1, 4.96 ERA) at Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 4-5, 5.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Williams Perez (4-5, 5.56) is coming off two straight poor starts (six runs vs. Cubs, eight runs vs. Yankees) that continued his poor run. Perez was 4-0 when he was struck in the foot by a line drive and placed on the DL. Over his last seven starts, he’s 0-5 with a 9.08 ERA.

--LHP Manny Banuelos was activated from the disabled list on Tuesday and made an emergency start. He pitched 2 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on six hits and one walk. The Braves are planning to monitor and limit his innings over the next 30 games, but he will take his next turn in the rotation.

--RHP Sugar Ray Marimon provided some needed bullpen relief on Tuesday. He pitches 3 1/3 innings, the fourth-longest stint by a Braves reliever this year. Marimon had two perfect innings and had his line inflated when Ryan Kelly followed him into the game and allowed a long homer to Justin Bour.

--3B Hector Olivera was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and went 0-for-4 in his major league debut. He will likely get a chance to start the remainder of the season. He appeared in 16 games for three minor league clubs and hit .179 with three doubles and three RBIs. He played in 19 games for three different clubs in the Dodgers organization prior to a hamstring injury and hit a combined .348 with two homers and seven RBIs.

--RHP Dan Burawa was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and made his Atlanta debut on Tuesday with two scoreless innings, striking out four. He pitched 2/3s of an inning and allowed four runs in his only appearance with the Yankees this season before being designated for assignment on Aug. 5. He made four appearances for the G-Braves, going 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA, allowing one run over 4 1/3 innings. In 39 minor league games split between three organizations (two for New York, one for Atlanta), he was 1-3 with a 2.64 ERA in 64 2/3 innings.

--INF Daniel Castro was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and will fill in at shortstop and second base as needed. Castro played 112 games between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett and hit .295 with 14 doubles and 46 RBIs. He has played 10 games for Atlanta this season, hitting .300 (9-for-30) with a double and six runs scored. He started in place of SS Andrelton Simmons on Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with a walk.

--RHP Brandon Cunniff was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to give depth to a depleted bullpen. Cunniff was with the Braves when he went on the 15-day disabled list with a right groin strain on June 26. He returned on July 20 and optioned to Gwinnett, where he went on the DL. He made one appearance with Gwinnett and threw a scoreless inning. In 30 relief appearances in Atlanta, Cunniff was 2-2 with a 4.23 ERA. He had 30 strikeouts and 15 walks in 27 2/3 innings.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz was placed on the 15-day disabled list after Tuesday’s game. He missed his scheduled start on Monday because of a flu-like illness. By being disabled, the Braves were able to recall Williams Perez to make the start on Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It hurts because we want to score some runs. We just didn’t (get) anything going.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, after leaving nine runners on base in the loss to the Marlins Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (flu-like illness) was scratched from his scheduled Aug. 31 start. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sept. 1.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI exam that revealed a bone spur. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 22, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 27. He was activated for a Sept. 1 start.

--SS Andrelton Simmons (right ankle inflammation) did not play Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Dan Burawa

RHP Brandon Cunniff

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Hector Olivera

INF Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn