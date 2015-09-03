Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Adonis Garcia, released from his minor league contract by the New York Yankees at the end of spring training, has been a pleasant surprise amid the Atlanta Braves’ dismal season.

Now manager Fredi Gonzalez will try to continue finding at-bats for Garcia with former Cuban teammate Hector Olivera scheduled to play regularly at third base the rest of the season.

Left field was the spot for Garcia on Wednesday against Miami and he could also get a look at second base.

“We love his bat,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve explained this to Garcia, he’s done everything we want him to do offensively and he’s been really impressive. We know he can play third and we know we can run him out there in left field. One of our scouts who had scouted him a long time ago, said this guy can play a little second base.”

Garcia, who batted cleanup in the series finale against the Marlins, hit three home runs during the Braves homestand, registering a pair of three-hit games.

The 30-year-old right-handed hitter was 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and walk in the 7-3 loss to Miami.

The hit was a double and Garcia is batting .263 with seven homers and 12 RBIs in 36 games. He’s walked just three times, but has a .489 slugging percentage.

Olivera, the centerpiece of the three-team, 13-player trade that sent starter Alex Wood and prospect Jose Peraza from Atlanta to the Los Angeles Dodgers, got his first major league hit Wednesday in his second game.

The third-inning single drove in two runs and he also later drew a walk.

Olivera, who received a $62.5 million contract from the Dodgers after defecting from Cuba, was sidelined with a hamstring strain at the time of the trade and is just now starting to round into shape.

“That’s good for him,” Gonzalez said of the RBI hit. “Here’s a guy who has gone through a lot of stuff. We’ll keep running him out there and watch how everything unfolds.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-79

STREAK: Lost eight

NEXT: Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 2-2, 3.65 ERA) at Nationals (TBA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Hector Olivera’s first major league hit was a two-run single in the third inning Wednesday against Miami. The Cuban defector ended up 1-for-3 with a walk and strikeout in his second game. Olivera, still rounding into shape after a hamstring injury, was 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his debut Tuesday.

--SS Andrelton Simmons returned to the Braves’ lineup Wednesday after sitting out two games because of right ankle inflammation. He was 0-for-4 with a strikeout, dropping his average to .262. “His ankle just bites him now and then,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzlez said. “It’s something that comes and goes.”

--CF Cameron Maybin ended a 0-for-19 slump with an infield hit in the third inning Wednesday, but struck out in three of his other five at-bats as his average fell to .267. Maybin, who sat out Sunday and Monday with an assortment on aches and pains, is showing the ill-effects of a long season playing regularly.

--RHP Matt Wisler, who faces the Nationals on Thursday in Washington, ended a frustrating August with an encouraging six-inning outing Saturday in which he gave up four hits and two earned runs during a loss to the New York Yankees in Atlanta. He had a 7.75 ERA in six August starts, going 0-4. The rookie, who is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in two starts against the Nationals, has struggled to consistently command his sinker, which is considered his best pitch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re in some kind of a perfect storm right now. We’re not scoring very many runs and we’re allowing the other team to score a lot. It’s a tough combination.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, after his team’s eighth straight loss on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (flu-like illness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 29.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI exam that revealed a bone spur. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 22, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 27. He was activated for a Sept. 1 start.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Dan Burawa

RHP Brandon Cunniff

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Hector Olivera

INF Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn