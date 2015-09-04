Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals won the National League East title in 2012. The Atlanta Braves captured the title in 2013, then the Nationals rebounded to win it again last year.

The Braves came to Washington on Thursday to begin a four-game series with the Nationals, who are trying to catch the New York Mets. But the Braves are now 20 1/2 games back of the Mets and 14 games back of the Nationals after a 15-1 loss Thursday as Atlanta used eight pitchers and gave up eight walks while collecting just two hits.

Fredi Gonzalez, the Atlanta manager, admitted this series in early September has a different feel for his team.

“They are battling for the playoffs. It is a little different. I am not going to lie to you,” Gonzalez said. “We need to get back into the winning ways somehow. Hopefully we can shake hands. We have not done that in a long time.”

Atlanta has not won a road game since Aug. 2. The Braves have now lost 10 road games in a row and are 21-48 away from home this year.

“It’s not really acceptable,” Gonzalez said of his pitching staff after the loss. “It leaves a bad taste in your mouth.”

The Braves have lost nine in a row overall after losing the last eight of the recent homestand.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-80

STREAK: Lost nine

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 9-7, 4.62 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 4-4, 4.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Wisler started Thursday at Washington after going 0-3 with a 7.24 ERA in his previous three starts. Wisler allowed five hits and seven runs in 1 2/3 innings and was tagged with the loss in a 15-1 setback. “Unacceptable,” is how Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez termed the performance of his pitchers.

--RHP Julio Teheran will start on Friday at Washington. In his last three starts he is 1-1 with a 6.11 ERA. He is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 10 career starts against the Nationals.

--SS Andrelton Simmons was in the starting lineup for the third day in a row. He was hitless in three at-bats.

--INF Freddie Freeman, a terror against the Nationals, was held in check Thursday as he went 0-for-1. “That is never a comfortable feeling when he is at the plate with runners on base,” said Washington manager Matt Williams. Said Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez: “His timing is coming back. I have seen some good swings.” Freeman spent time on the DL earlier this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not good. It leaves a bad taste in your mouth.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, after a blowout loss to Washington on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (flu-like illness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 29.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25. He underwent an MRI exam that revealed a bone spur. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 22, and he moved his rehab to Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 27. He was activated for a Sept. 1 start.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Dan Burawa

RHP Brandon Cunniff

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Hector Olivera

INF Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn