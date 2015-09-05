Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was on the disabled list from June 23 to July 25 with a right wrist contusion. He was then on the DL from Aug. 4-19 with a strained right oblique.

He missed 42 games overall and by not being able to play on June 18 he snapped his streak of 234 games in a row, which led the majors at the time.

But manager Fredi Gonzalez and others feel Freeman is starting to come around.

“His timing is coming back. I am seeing some good swings,” Gonzalez said.

In his first 15 games since returning from the second DL stint he was 12-for-48 with one double and one homer.

Freeman has always hit well against the Nationals though he was hitless in one official at-bat on Thursday in the first game of the series. But he had three hits Friday in a 5-2 loss and is now 16 for 30 against Washington this year.

“That is never a comfortable feeling when he is at the plate with runners on base,” said Matt Williams, the Washington manager.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-81

STREAK: Lost 10

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-12, 2.56 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 9-7, 4.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran started on Friday at Washington. He was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in his previous 10 career starts against the Nationals and 0-2, 7.59 this year and gave up one run in six hits on Friday. “He pitched really well,” said manager Fredi Gonzalez.

--RHP Shelby Miller will start on Saturday in Washington. He has been a hard-luck pitcher most of the year for the Braves and has not won in 19 starts. He is 2-1 in his career against Washington with an ERA of 1.72.

--INF Freddie Freeman had three hits Friday against the Nationals. He has 16 hits in 30 at-bats against Washington this year.

--OF Cameron Maybin had two hits against the Nationals on Friday. He is now hitting .269.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I like everything about the ballgame except the ending. We didn’t walk anybody (in the 10th). They got three hits to beat us.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, after a loss on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (flu-like illness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 29.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Dan Burawa

RHP Brandon Cunniff

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Hector Olivera

INF Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn