Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

WASHINGTON -- Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was on the disabled list from June 23 to July 25 with a right wrist contusion. He was then on the DL from Aug. 4-19 with a strained right oblique.
He missed 42 games overall and by not being able to play on June 18 he snapped his streak of 234 games in a row, which led the majors at the time.
But manager Fredi Gonzalez and others feel Freeman is starting to come around.
“His timing is coming back. I am seeing some good swings,” Gonzalez said.
In his first 15 games since returning from the second DL stint he was 12-for-48 with one double and one homer.
Freeman has always hit well against the Nationals though he was hitless in one official at-bat on Thursday in the first game of the series. But he had three hits Friday in a 5-2 loss and is now 16 for 30 against Washington this year.
“That is never a comfortable feeling when he is at the plate with runners on base,” said Matt Williams, the Washington manager.
MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost 10
NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-12, 2.56 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 9-7, 4.13 ERA)
--RHP Julio Teheran started on Friday at Washington. He was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in his previous 10 career starts against the Nationals and 0-2, 7.59 this year and gave up one run in six hits on Friday. “He pitched really well,” said manager Fredi Gonzalez.
--RHP Shelby Miller will start on Saturday in Washington. He has been a hard-luck pitcher most of the year for the Braves and has not won in 19 starts. He is 2-1 in his career against Washington with an ERA of 1.72.
--INF Freddie Freeman had three hits Friday against the Nationals. He has 16 hits in 30 at-bats against Washington this year.
--OF Cameron Maybin had two hits against the Nationals on Friday. He is now hitting .269.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “I like everything about the ballgame except the ending. We didn’t walk anybody (in the 10th). They got three hits to beat us.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, after a loss on Friday.
MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT
--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (flu-like illness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 29.
--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.
--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.
--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.
--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.
--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.
--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.
RHP Julio Teheran
RHP Shelby Miller
RHP Matt Wisler
LHP Manny Banuelos
RHP Williams Perez
RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)
LHP Ross Detwiler
LHP Andrew McKirahan
LHP Matt Marksberry
RHP Edwin Jackson
RHP Peter Moylan
RHP Sugar Ray Marimon
RHP Ryan Kelly
RHP Dan Burawa
RHP Brandon Cunniff
A.J. Pierzynski
Ryan Lavarnway
Christian Bethancourt
1B Freddie Freeman
2B Jace Peterson
SS Andrelton Simmons
3B Hector Olivera
INF Adonis Garcia
INF Pedro Ciriaco
INF Nick Swisher
INF Daniel Castro
LF Jonny Gomes
CF Cameron Maybin
RF Nick Markakis
OF Michael Bourn