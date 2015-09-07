Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Veteran catcher A.J. Pierzynski signed with the Atlanta Braves in the offseason figuring he might be able to compete for a division crown. But even though Atlanta suffered through a miserable season, Pierzynski has been able to put up impressive personal numbers.

With a fifth-inning single Sunday, Pierzynski moved into sole possession of 10th place on the all-time hit list for catchers, passing Bill Dickey with his 1,970th hit. The next name on the list is legendary Reds catcher Johnny Bench at 2,048. In addition, he is in sixth place on the doubles list for catchers, with 389, just five behind Jason Kendall for fifth.

And while he’s moving up the lifetime achievement charts, Pierzynski played well during 2015, hitting .325 since July 1, which is the second-best average among catchers during that time period. But all of that has been overshadowed by Atlanta’s epic losing streak, which reached 12 after a loss Sunday.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

Still, he plans to continue working with the Braves’ young pitchers to ensure they retain good habits even as their ERAs and the losses continue to mount.

“Do whatever you have to do to get these guys confident and back to where they need to get to,” he said. “That’s the bottom line and we’re trying anything we can. We’ll keep working.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-83

STREAK: Lost 12

NEXT: Braves (RHP Williams Perez 4-6, 5.65 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang 5-14, 4.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Williams Perez is looking to end a six-game losing streak that has spoiled a promising rookie season. Perez has not won since June 20, at which point he was 4-0 with a 2.78 ERA. He has faced the Phillies once this year, giving up nine runs in 4 1/3 innings on July 31, the start of his six-game skid.

--LHP Manny Banuelos was not effective Sunday, and the Braves starter could not make it out of the third inning. After striking out the first two batters of the game, Banuelos struggled with his control, and when he did throw strikes, they were hit hard. He gave up seven runs, six earned, to drop his fourth straight start. “I’ve been thinking too much,” Banuelos said. “I tried to be too perfect and missed pitches.”

--2B Jace Peterson ended a 12 at-bat hitless streak with a fifth-inning double Sunday. Peterson had been 1-for-14 in the month and 16-for-93 in his last 27 games to see his average go into a tailspin.

--3B Adonis Garcia is in the middle of a brutal defensive stretch. His third-inning error was his sixth miscue in his last 12 games, giving him seven total over the 37 games of his rookie season.

--3B Hector Olivera was a late scratch Sunday. The rookie was still recovering from a foul ball he hit off his foot Saturday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve never seen anything like this. Just keep battling and come tomorrow and try to win.” -- Braves C A.J. Pierzynski after a loss Sunday, the team’s 12th straight.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Hector Olivera (foot) was a late scratch Sept. 6. The rookie was still recovering from a foul ball he hit off his foot Sept. 5.

--OF Cameron Maybin (eye) was out of the lineup Sept. 6 being injured Sept. 5.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (flu-like illness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 29.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

RHP Williams Perez

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Dan Burawa

RHP Brandon Cunniff

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Hector Olivera

INF Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn