Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Trailing Atlanta 3-1 in the fourth inning Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies did what they felt they needed to do -- intentionally walk Braves right fielder Nick Markakis.

Andrelton Simmons was at second, courtesy of an RBI double. Up next was Hector Olivera, who had struck out twice against veteran right-hander Aaron Harang, both times on sliders wide of the strike zone.

Olivera, a 30-year-old native Cuban playing just his sixth game for Atlanta, foiled the strategy by doubling home two runs, giving the Braves a 5-1 lead in a game they went on to win 7-2.

“Yeah, I made an adjustment,” Olivera said through an interpreter. “Let’s be honest, those pitches weren’t very good pitches at all (the first two times up). They were horrible pitches to swing at. I wasn’t focused. I focused a little better on the next few at-bats after that, and looked for a pitch I could drive, and I got them and put good swings on them.”

Harang had a different view.

“I felt like that was the only real mistake I made,” he said.

It was one of many adjustments this season for Olivera, who played in Cuba for over a decade, then defected and signed a six-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in March. Atlanta acquired him in a three-team trade on July 30.

“It’s going to be tough for a young man,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “This guy not only traded teams in the middle of the season, he came from a different country and is trying to do the whole language (thing). It’s going to take a while.”

Monday represented a step forward, though. In addition to his two-run double, Olivera added his first major league homer, a two-run shot in the ninth inning off reliever Colton Murray.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-83

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Ryan Weber, major league debut) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola, 5-2, 4.02 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ryan Weber will be called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to make his major league debut Tuesday against the Phillies. Weber was 6-3 with three saves and a 2.21 ERA in 27 games for Gwinnett, six of them starts, after going 0-2 with one save and a 2.73 ERA in 11 games for Double-A Mississippi, three of them starts.

--RHP Williams Perez went seven innings to beat Philadelphia on Monday night and snap a personal six-game losing streak. Perez, whose previous victory was over the New York Mets on June 20, allowed two runs on six hits while striking out seven. Manager Fredi Gonzalez thought it was particularly significant that Perez did not walk a better, something he had only done one other time in his previous 15 starts. “For me, that was the No. 1 telltale sign that he had that sinker working,” Gonzalez said. Perez said, “I decided to go after the guys. My sinker was working really well, and I was locating it, so I was going right after them. I was getting ground balls and a few fly balls. Everything was working.”

--3B Hector Olivera went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer -- his first in the majors -- and a two-run double Monday against Philadelphia. The 30-year-old native Cuban was playing just his sixth game for Atlanta.

--1B Freddie Freeman opened the scoring Monday night with a two-run, opposite-field homer in the first inning off Phillies RHP Aaron Harang. “Good pitch,” Harang said. “Sinker down and away. He did a good job hitting.” It was the 16th homer of the season for Freeman, who has reached base safely in his past 12 games.

--RF Nick Markakis went 2-for-3 with two walks and scored three runs Monday in the Braves’ victory over Philadelphia, the 1,500th game of his major league career. Markakis is batting .319 over his past 44 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve never seen anybody more snake-bitten than Michael Bourn. Every time he plays, he hits two balls hard and doesn’t get anything for it.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, on his center fielder who went 0-for-4 Monday in the Braves’ 7-2 win over the Phillies.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Hector Olivera (sore left foot) was hurt Sept. 5, and he didn’t play Sept. 6. He was back in the lineup Sept. 7.

--OF Cameron Maybin (eye) was hurt Sept. 5, and he didn’t play Sept. 6-7.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (flu-like illness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 29.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He might be able to return late in the season.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21. He might be able to return in 2015.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Ryan Weber

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Dan Burawa

RHP Brandon Cunniff

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Hector Olivera

INF Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn