Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

PHILADELPHIA -- Ryan Weber doesn’t quite look like a 25-year-old major league pitcher.

In fact, the 6-foot, baby-faced Weber had his boss dumbfounded when they met.

“He came up to me in the lobby of the hotel, and I was waiting for him to give me a ball to autograph,” Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said with a laugh.

On Tuesday night, however, Weber showed he can pitch despite what he lacks in appearance. The St. Petersburg, Fla., native made his major league debut and threw six innings of two-run ball in Atlanta’s 5-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Weber picked up the tough-luck loss, as he scattered just four hits in 74 pitches. He was lifted for a pinch hitter, and the Braves couldn’t scratch across a run.

He left a better impression on Gonzalez from the mound than in the hotel lobby.

“Terrific,” Gonzalez said of Weber’s performance. “He mixed and matched, threw some good sinkers. (Catcher A.J. Pierzynski) was raving on his sinker coming back to the dugout every time. Threw the ball over the plate. For his first start in the major leagues, I don’t think he was worried about anything. I was really impressed. I think he did a great job for us.”

And it was awfully gratifying for a 22nd-round pick fighting in the minors for his baseball dream since 2009.

“It was pretty surreal up until right now because I didn’t know what to expect,” Weber said. “Finally getting out and seeing the field and the bullpen, it finally hit me like, ‘I‘m pitching in the big leagues.'”

Weber isn’t guaranteed another start, but Tuesday certainly didn’t hurt his chances.

”It’s my first outing, and I don’t want to get too excited,“ he said. ”But it was definitely a great experience going out there and doing what I did.

“I had a little chip on my shoulder because I knew that I could compete here and play well. Finally, when they called me and said you’re coming up, I knew I had to go out there and do what I had been doing all season.”

RECORD: 55-84

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 9-7, 4.51 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 2-7, 9.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran is scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. He has pitched well against the Phillies in his career, as he is 5-3 in 10 games (nine starts) with a 2.56 ERA, 46 strikeouts and 10 walks. Even better, at hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park, Teheran is 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA, 21 strikeouts, two walks and a .206 opponents’ batting average.

--RHP Ryan Weber had his contract selected from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game and made his major league debut Tuesday against the Phillies. He picked up a tough-luck loss in the Braves’ 5-0 defeat, throwing six innings of two-run ball, scattering just four hits in 74 pitches. “Terrific,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said of Weber’s performance. “He mixed and matched, threw some good sinkers. (C A.J. Pierzynski) was raving on his sinker coming back to the dugout every time. ... I was really impressed.” Weber, a 22nd-round pick of the Braves in 2009, played parts of seven seasons in the minor leagues before his big league debut.

--OF Cameron Maybin (scratched cornea) saw a doctor Tuesday and will be sidelined “a couple more days,” according to manager Fredi Gonzalez. “The doctor said he has some stuff there,” Gonzalez said. Maybin was hurt Sept. 5 and hasn’t played since.

--OF Todd Cunningham was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Gwinnett to give the Braves an extra man with OF Cameron Maybin out. Prior to being called up, Cunningham played 27 games with Atlanta and hit .240 in 75 at-bats. He was last with the Braves for one game on Aug. 7, and before that, May 15 to June 14. “He’s such a great defender, and we can use him as a baserunner,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said pregame Tuesday before using him as both a pinch runner and defensive replacement. Cunningham hit .261 in 97 games with Gwinnett.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was pretty surreal up until right now because I didn’t know what to expect. Finally getting out and seeing the field and the bullpen, it finally hit me like, ‘I‘m pitching in the big leagues.'” -- RHP Ryan Weber, who held the Phillies to two runs in six innings Tuesday in his major league debut. He took the loss as the Braves fell 5-0.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Cameron Maybin (scratched cornea) was hurt Sept. 5, and he didn’t play Sept. 6-8. He saw a doctor Sept. 8, and he likely will be out a few more days.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (flu-like illness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 29.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

