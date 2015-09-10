Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Atlanta Braves Michael Bourn knows he can still play -- knows it in his heart

He knows it even though he is 32 and hitting just .138 in 24 games heading into Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia in his 10th major league season.

The Braves acquired him in a trade with Cleveland in August. It is his second tour of duty with Atlanta. He also played there in 2011-12, making the All-Star team the second of those seasons.

He had played for Philadelphia and Houston before that.

Now he appears to be on the downside. Now he is trying to hang on, trying to make the most of every at-bat. And it wasn’t happening for him; Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez has talked often about Bourn hitting in hard luck, a point underscored when Phillies right fielder Aaron Altherr made a leaping catch of his liner Monday, then turned it into a double play.

In Wednesday’s 8-1 victory over the Phillies, however, Bourn went 4-for-5, with three singles and a two-run triple.

“If you stay patient the baseball gods will reward you,” Gonzalez said, “and today he did (stay patient).”

Bourn had three singles in addition to his two-run triple, which came off reliever Nefi Ogando in the eighth.

“You know you can still play baseball,” Bourn said. “You just want (the ball) to fall and be able to show that you can still play. That’s the No. 1 thing. ... Sometimes things don’t come as you want them to come. You just have to persevere.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-84

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon 13-11, 4.18 ERA) at Braves (RHP Shelby Miller 5-13, 2.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller, Thursday’s starter, is 0-12 over his last 20 starts, dating back to a shutout of Miami on May 17. His last time out he lost to Washington, going just 4 1/3 innings and allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits, while striking out four and walking three. He is 0-1 with a 3.15 ERA in four career appearances against the Mets, three of them starts.

--RHP Julio Teheran allowed one run on four hits over seven innings Wednesday night to beat Philadelphia and improve to 10-7. He is also 4-1 in Citizens Bank Park, where he made his major league debut in May 2011. “Every time I come here, it reminds me of when I made my debut,” he said. “Every time I get here I just try to pitch good, and every time I do good here.” Teheran also had his 12th and 13th sacrifice bunts of the season, extending his major league lead.

--C Christian Bethancourt snapped an 0-for-14 slump with a second-inning single Wednesday against Philadelphia, and slugged his second career home run in the fourth inning, a solo shot off David Buchanan. “He’s played sparingly since he’s been up here,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said of Bethancourt, who played in just his 41st game. “We’ve given him some opportunities ... and Bethancourt will continue to get some playing time. I really like the way he handled (Julio) Teheran. I like the way he caught today. I like the way he blocked the ball. The offensive stuff is gravy for me.”

--3B Hector Olivera had three hits against the Phillies on Wednesday night, a high for his eight-game-old major league career. Olivera, a 30-year-old rookie from Cuba, was acquired from the Dodgers in a three-team trade July, after the Dodgers signed him to a six-year contract in March. He went 6-for-13 with a homer and four RBIs in the three-game series against Philadelphia.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feels great to be able to contribute to the team and get a win on top of it.” -- Braves CF Michael Bourn, after collecting four hits in a win Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Cameron Maybin (scratched cornea) was hurt Sept. 5, and he didn’t play Sept. 6-9. He saw a doctor Sept. 8, and he likely will be out a few more days.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (flu-like illness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 29.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Ryan Weber

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Dan Burawa

RHP Brandon Cunniff

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Hector Olivera

INF Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Todd Cunningham