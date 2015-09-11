Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Two players acquired by the Atlanta Braves in preseason trades were selected the organization’s Minor League Pitcher and Player of the Year.

Right-handed pitcher Tyrell Jenkins, picked up from the St. Louis Cardinals, and outfielder Mallex Smith, acquired in a deal from the San Diego Padres, topped the organization’s honor roll announced Thursday.

Jenkins split the year between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett and went 8-9 with a 3.19 ERA. He made 25 starts with three complete games and 88 strikeouts, fifth best in the organization.

“He could be knocking on the door to go north with the team next year,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said before the Braves’ 7-2 loss to the New York Mets on Thursday.

Smith had a combined .306 batting average while splitting time in Double-A and Triple-A. He stole 57 bases, the fifth most in minor league baseball. After struggling at the plate when he was promoted to Gwinnett, Smith hit .326 over his final 32 games.

“He’s a guy you want playing center field in the future,” Gonzalez said.

The Gwinnett pitcher and player of the year spent a lot of time with the major league team. Left-hander Manny Banuelos was 6-2 with a 2.23 ERA in 16 starts for Gwinnett. Third baseman Adonis Garcia hit .284 with 17 doubles and 47 RBI in 87 games for the G-Braves.

Other players honored by the organization: Double-A Mississippi -- right-handed pitcher Victor Mateo, infield Emerson Landoni; Advanced Class A Carolina -- right-handed pitcher Brandon Barker, outfielder Connor Lien; Class A Rome -- right-handed pitcher Sean Furney, infielder Ozhaino Albies; advanced rookie-level Danville -- right-handed pitcher Ryan Clark, third baseman Austin Riley; rookie-level Gulf Coast League -- right-handed pitcher Evertz Orozco, catcher Jonathan Morales; Dominican Summer League -- right-handed pitcher Ramon Taveras, outfielder Randy Ventura.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-85

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (LHP Steven Matz, 2-0, 1.89 ERA) at Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 5-6, 5.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Wisler (5-6, 5.81 ERA) faces the Mets on Friday in his first start since Sept. 3, when he allowed seven runs in 1 2/3 innings against the Nationals. He came back to pitch scoreless innings in relief on Sept. 6 against the Nationals. The Braves hope that means a return to the form that allowed Wisler to go 4-0 with a 3.30 ERA during July.

--RHP Shelby Miller (5-14) lost his 13th consecutive decision Thursday. He allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings with five strikeouts and two walks. Miller extended his winless streak to 21 games. It is the longest single-season winless streak by a starter in Atlanta history, one short of the record set by Carl Morton in 1975-76. The game marked the 13th time this season that the Braves failed to score a run for Miller.

--C A.J. Pierzynski extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the first inning. After going 1-for-4 on Thursday, Pierzynski is hitting .339 (56-for-165) since July 5.

--SS Andrelton Simmons had three hits Thursday, his second three-hit game this week. Simmons has hit in four straight games and is batting .500 (8-for-16) during that stretch.

--LHP Ross Detwiler left Thursday’s game with a left hamstring strain. Detwiler walked the only two batters he faced before exiting. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Dan Winkler was activated from the 60-day disabled list. Winkler underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2014 and was acquired by the Braves in the 2014 Rule 5 draft. He is expected to work out of the bullpen over the last month of the season.

--LHP Manny Banuelos is not expected to pitch again this season. He experienced soreness in his left elbow after his last appearance, and he will be examined by the team doctor. Since missing 32 games on the disabled list with left elbow inflammation, Banuelos made two starts with a tight pitch count and went 0-2, allowing 10 runs, nine earned, in 4 2/3 innings. Banuelos, acquired from the Yankees in the offseason, was selected the Braves’ Pitcher of the Year for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He gave us a good opportunity. You keep saying good things about him. We fought back and got within two runs, and they kept adding on against the bullpen.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, on RHP Shelby Miller, who dropped his 13th consecutive decision Thursday as the Braves fell 7-2 to the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Cameron Maybin (scratched cornea) was hurt Sept. 5, and he didn’t play Sept. 6-10. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 10 game. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was activated Sept. 10.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (sore left elbow) was ailing after his Sept. 6 appearance, and he hasn’t pitched since. He is not expected to return to action this season.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (flu-like illness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 29.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Ryan Weber

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Dan Burawa

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Dan Winkler

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Hector Olivera

INF Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Todd Cunningham