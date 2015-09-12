Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Braves pitcher Mike Foltynewicz, trying to regain his strength after a bout with pneumonia, hopes to pitch again by next week, but it isn’t known exactly when or in what role.

“We’ll see where he’s at,” said manager Fredi Gonzalez, noting the right-hander’s inactivity for more than a week. “We don’t know if he’s going to start or we’ll just get him out of the ‘pen and let him go an inning or two.”

Foltynewicz was scheduled to pitch against Miami on Sept. 2, but reported to Turner Field with a fever and congestion.

Shelby Miller had to make the start on short notice and Williams Perez was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to pitch the next day.

Foltynewicz, who is 4-6 with a 5.71 ERA, was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 30, making him eligible to return for the start of a three-game series with Toronto on Tuesday.

“It just (stinks) that something like that sidelined me,” he said of the illness. “It wasn’t an actual injury or anything. I just got sick.”

With Manny Banuelos shut down for the season after experience more elbow soreness, the Braves have been scrambling to fill rotation spots.

Ryan Weber, who hadn’t been on the 40-man roster, was promoted from Gwinnett at the close of the minor league season and, after pitching well at Philadelphia on Tuesday in his debut, will face the New York Mets on Sunday.

Foltynewicz, acquired from Houston in the Evan Gattis trade, allowed 13 earned runs over 9 1/3 innings in back-to-back starts, but seemed to get back on track a little with a better outing against Colorado on Aug. 25.

Then came his bout with pneumonia.

“I was kind of going in the right direction with my pitching,” Foltynewicz said. “This kind of set me back a little bit.”

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-86

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 8-6, 3.31 ERA) at Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 5-6, 5.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Daniel Castro hit his first major league homer Friday to account for the Braves’ run in a 5-1 loss to the Mets. The native of Mexico has played 19 games and is batting .277. Castro also made a dazzling defensive play, going to his right, diving and then getting up to throw out Ruben Tejada in the sixth inning. His homer came in the fifth off Steven Matz.

--RHP Matt Wisler turned in his best start Friday since late July, but fell to 5-7 with a fifth straight loss. He gave up two runs in six innings, the second scoring on a balk in the fifth inning. Wisler allowed seven hits, struck out six and walked three (two intentionally). The start followed two hitless innings of relief in his previous game.

--SS Andrelton Simmons, who broke out of an 0-for-19 slump on Monday in Philadelphia, is 10-for-20 in his past five games. He was 2-for-4 on Friday against the Mets after going 3-for-4 in the opener of the series. Simmons is batting .265 on the season.

--RHP Williams Perez, who helped the Braves snap a 12-game losing streak in Philadelphia on Monday, will try to build on the outing Sunday against the Mets. He didn’t walk a batter against the Phillies for the first time in his 16 major league starts and allowed just two runs on six hits over seven innings while striking out seven. Perez beat the Mets in New York on June 20, working six innings and giving up four runs (two earned).

--CF Cameron Maybin missed his sixth straight game Friday against the Mets because of a scratched cornea in his left eye and an infection. He has been available to pinch run since Thursday and could return to the starting lineup Sunday for the series finale against the Mets. Maybin is batting .268 with 10 homers, 52 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 121 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Wisler was good. I haven’t seen the tape, but I‘m not sure he balked. It was probably borderline.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, on pitcher Matt Wilser, who balked in a run and lost his fifth straight game Friday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Cameron Maybin (scratched cornea) was hurt Sept. 5, and he didn’t play Sept. 6-11. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 10 game. He did not pitch Sept. 11 and is day-to-day.

--RHP Daniel Winkler (Tommy John surgery in June 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He was activated Sept. 10.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (sore left elbow) was ailing after his Sept. 6 appearance, and he hasn’t pitched since. He is not expected to return to action this season.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (flu-like illness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 29.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Ryan Weber

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Dan Burawa

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Dan Winkler

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Hector Olivera

INF Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Todd Cunningham