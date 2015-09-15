Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- In the continuing search for offense, the Atlanta Braves won’t be afraid to try some new things to solve the problem in the final weeks of the season.

On Sunday they used Daniel Castro at second base in relief of season-long starter Jace Peterson and started Adonis Garcia in left field. Both moves paid off, as each player had three hits and the team produced seven runs.

Peterson is batting only .200 in his last 33 games and has seen his batting average fall to .239. Castro has been a pleasant offensive surprise; he’s hit .341 in his last nine starts (14-for-41) and is hitting .302 for the season.

“Castro does a terrific job,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “He gives you some great at-bats.”

Garcia has provided some power in the lineup since he was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on July 25 and placed at third base. But with the highly touted Hector Olivera joining the club on Sept. 1 and given the third base job, Garcia’s playing time was limited.

In an effort to get his bat in the lineup, the Braves played Garcia in left field, where he made his fourth start on Sunday. He has shown the ability to hit the ball hard; 17 of his first 41 career hits have gone for extra bases.

Garcia was 3-for-5 with three RBIs on Sunday, which matched his career-best for hits and RBIs in a game.

The Braves need all the offensive help it can get. Over the last 27 games, the Braves have scored four or more runs just nine times. The Braves rank 13th in the National League with a .251 team batting average.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-88

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 14-7, 3.72 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 10-7, 4.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Brigham was sent outright to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Brigham appeared in 12 games with Atlanta this year, going 0-1 with an 8.64 ERA over 16 2/3 innings in 12 relief appearances. He was 10-4 with a 3.46 ERA in a combined 20 games (15 starts) in Double-A and Triple-A this year.

--RHP Michael Kohn was sent outright to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Kohn did not allow a hit over 4 2/3 scoreless innings in six relief appearances for the Braves. He went 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in seven relief outings for Gwinnett.

--RHP Julio Teheran (10-7, 4.38) has been a better pitcher at Turner Field this season, going 7-2 with a 3.24 ERA at home. Over the last seven games he’s gone 3-1 with a 3.74 ERA. Teheran’s last start came on Sept. 9 at Philadelphia and he allowed one run on four hits over seven innings for the win.

--RHP Ryan Weber, making his second career start on Sunday, pitched 6 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on five hits, with two strikeouts and two walks. Weber left the game with two runners on base, and the Atlanta bullpen allowed both to score.

--1B Freddie Freeman singled in the seventh inning to extend his hitting streak to five games. He is 23-for-84 (.273) in 25 games since coming off the disabled list.

--2B Daniel Castro tied his season high with three hits on Sunday. In 11 starts he’s hitting .318 (14-for-44). In the four-game series vs. the Mets he had five hits, including his first career homer, scored three runs and drove in two.

--LF Adonis Garcia became the team’s third player to have back-to-back games with three RBIs. Garcia had his fourth three-hit game, his first since Aug. 30. He made his fourth start in left field.

--SS Andrelton Simmons went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI on Sunday. He has hit safely in six of the last seven games. During that stretch Simmons is 12-for-28 (.429).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought I threw the ball pretty well. I got a little tired toward the end and bad things happened to us.” -- Pitcher Ryan Weber, the Braves starter on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Cameron Maybin (scratched cornea) was hurt Sept. 5, and he didn’t play Sept. 6-12. He entered the Sept. 13 game as a defensive replacement. He is expected to play Sept. 15.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 10 game. He did not pitch Sept. 11-13, and he is day-to-day.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (sore left elbow) was ailing after his Sept. 6 appearance, and he hasn’t pitched since. He is not expected to return to action this season.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (flu-like illness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 29.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Ryan Weber

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Dan Burawa

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Dan Winkler

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Hector Olivera

INF Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Todd Cunningham