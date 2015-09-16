Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Shelby Miller certainly doesn’t want to go into next season with his winless streak still intact, but the unlucky right-hander doesn’t have that many starts left this year to get a victory.

Miller, who is 5-14 despite a 2.86 ERA, faces the potent Toronto Blue Jays lineup on Wednesday night and there will likely only be three more starts to follow.

That, of course, seems like more than enough opportunities. But the All-Star Game selection has gone 21 starts without a victory since coming within one out of a no-hitter at Miami on May 17.

Miller has lost his last five starts and is 0-13 with eight no-decisions during the streak despite a 3.51 ERA.

The 24-year-old won 5-2 at Toronto on April 19, but the Blue Jays are one of the hottest team in the majors since the All-Star break and will have left-hander David Price, who is 6-1 with a 2.28 ERA since coming over from Detroit, on the mound for the middle game of the interleague series at Turner Field.

How bad has the run support been for Miller? The 2.37 runs per game is by far the lowest in the majors.

The Braves haven’t scored a run while Miller was on the mound in 13 of his 29 starts and he has failed to earn a victory 11 times while allowing one earned run or less.

The pressure to snap the streak also appears to be weighing on Miller, who has seen his ERA steadily inch up.

Miller’s last two outings have been his worst two-start stretch. He lasted just 4 1/3 innings against Washington on Sept. 6, allowing seven runs, and gave up three runs over six innings in his most recent outing against the New York Mets.

Miller has a 7.84 ERA for his two September starts after having no higher than a 3.57 ERA for any other month.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-88

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 15-5, 2.46 ERA) at Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-14, 2.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Andrelton Simmons had the fourth walk-off hit of his career Tuesday, delivering a one-out single in the ninth inning to give the Braves a 3-2 victory over the Blue Jays. He had hit into double plays his two previous trips to the plate. Simmons has hit safely in eight of his past nine games, batting .406 (13-for-32) with six RBIs over the stretch.

--C A.J. Pierzynski was 3-for-4 with a double Tuesday against the Blue Jays. Two of the hits came off Mark Buehrle and he is now 12-of-27 in his career off the veteran left-hander. Pierzynski has hit in nine of the 10 games he has played in September and is hitting .333 (12-for-36) in the month.

--CF Michael Bourn made his ninth straight start Tuesday against the Blue Jays and was 0-for-2 with a walk. He got the opportunity to play regularly when Cameron Maybin was sidelined by a left cornea abrasion. Maybin is cleared to play, but manager Fredi Gonzalez stuck with Bourn, who hadn’t success against Toronto starter Mark Buehrle.

--RHP Shelby Miller will try to end a winless streak that has reached 21 starts when he faces Toronto on Wednesday. He is 5-14 despite a 2.86 ERA, losing his last 13 decisions. The Braves have given Miller the least offensive support in the majors at 2.37 runs per game. He pitched against the Blue Jays in Toronto during April, working six innings and winning 5-2.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz, regaining his strength after being sidelined by pneumonia, is unlikely to make another start this season, manager Fredi Gonzalez said. He was activated from the DL. The Braves are hoping, though, that Foltynewicz will be able to make a couple of relief appearances by next week. He is 4-6 with a 5.71 ERA in 18 games, 15 of them starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Oh my, it feels good. It’s been a long time since we won here. Everyone is happy.” -- SS Andrelton Simmons, after the Braves defeated Toronto Tuesday to snap a record 12-game losing streak for the Braves at Turner Field.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (flu-like illness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 29. He was activated from the DL on Sept. 15 but is unlikely to make another start this season, manager Fredi Gonzalez said. The Braves are hoping, though, that Foltynewicz will be able to make a couple of relief appearances by the following week.

--OF Cameron Maybin (scratched cornea) was hurt Sept. 5, and he didn’t play Sept. 6-12. He entered the Sept. 13 game as a defensive replacement. He was cleared to play Sept. 15 but did not start.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 10 game. He did not pitch Sept. 11-15, and he is day-to-day.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (sore left elbow) was ailing after his Sept. 6 appearance, and he hasn’t pitched since. He is not expected to return to action this season.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Ryan Weber

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Dan Burawa

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Dan Winkler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Hector Olivera

INF Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Todd Cunningham