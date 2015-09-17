Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Braves have a lot invested in Hector Olivera, but that doesn’t mean the Cuban third baseman is guaranteed a spot in the Atlanta lineup every game the rest of the season.

The Braves don’t feel Olivera, who had his first year in the United States interrupted by a hamstring injury, will be ready to truly show what he can do until next spring.

“You want him to play and have some success. You don’t want to see him get buried,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

With David Price pitching for Toronto, the 30-year-old Olivera was out of the lineup for the second straight game Wednesday and has started only 10 of the 15 games since he made his major league debut on Sept. 1.

“I want to see him play as much as anybody, but I want to put a lineup out there with the best chance to win ballgames,” said Gonzalez, noting that his team has been playing against a string of playoff contenders. “We’re not just playing for 2016.”

Olivera did pinch hit against Price in the seventh inning and lined out to deep left field, with Ben Revere making a leaping catch.

The Los Angeles Dodgers won a bidding war to sign Olivera for $62.5 million after he defected and the Braves gave up starter Alex Wood and prospect Jose Peraza to get him in a July trade.

Olivera was sidelined at the time, though, and he had played in just 35 minor league games before his Braves debut.

The right-handed batter has been fairly productive at the plate, hitting a homer and driving in nine runs while going 9-for-41 for a .220 average.

Less-heralded fellow Cuban Adonis Garcia has been more productive, though.

”I do want to see Olivera play. But what do you do, tell Garcia that he’s not part of the future? Gonzalez said. “He’s been as hot as a firecracker.”

Olivera will play in Puerto Rico this winter to make up for some of his lost time this year and the Braves hope that a full spring training afterward will get him fully ready for 2016.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-89

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 12-8, 3.31 ERA) at Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 5-7, 5.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller had his shortest outing of the season Wednesday against the Blue Jays as he lost his 14th straight decision to fall to 5-15. Miller, who won 22 starts without a victory, gave up five runs (four earned) and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings before being pulled after 83 pitches. He committed a balk, walked two and struck out three as his still impressive ERA jumped to 3.00.

--CF Cameron Maybin, who has been dealing with a cornea abrasion in his left eye, returned to the lineup for the first time since having to come out of a game in Washington on Sept. 5, but was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. He pinch ran on Sunday and Tuesday, and finished both games in the outfield.

--RHP Matt Wisler faces the Blue Jays on Thursday in Atlanta after a bounce-back start against the New York Mets last Friday. Although the rookie took his sixth straight loss, he pitched six solid innings, giving up seven hits and two earned runs while striking out six and walking three. Wisler, who is 5-7 with a 5.60 ERA, was moved to the bullpen after not making it out of the second inning at Washington on Sept. 3, but seemed to regain confidence with two hitless innings of relief against the Nationals on Sept. 6.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz threw a side session on Wednesday as he continued to work his way back from a viral infection. He was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday when eligible, but isn’t expected to pitch until next week. Foltynewicz will work out of the bullpen the rest of the season. He is 4-6 with a 5.71 ERA in 18 games, 15 of them starts.

--RHP Dan Winkler, who had Tommy John elbow surgery last year, is scheduled to throw a second time under simulated game conditions and then could make his Braves debut out of the bullpen next week. He had spent the season on the 60-day disabled list until coming off Sept. 10. Winkler, 25, was taken in the Rule 5 draft from the Colorado organization last December. He threw 25 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think his location. He left some balls out over the plate and didn’t locate. And with a good-hitting club like (that), if you don’t locate, you’re gonna get hit, and that’s what happened. That might have been the first time I haven’t seen him locate in a long, long time.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, when asked about RHP Shelby Miller’s struggles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (flu-like illness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 29. He was activated Sept. 15. He threw a side session on Sept. 16 as he continued to work his way back from a viral infection. He isn’t expected to pitch until the week of Sept. 21.

--OF Cameron Maybin (scratched cornea) was hurt Sept. 5, and he didn’t play Sept. 6-12. He appeared as a sub Sept. 13 and Sept. 15. He returned to the starting lineup Sept. 16.

--RHP Dan Winkler, who had Tommy John elbow surgery last year, is scheduled to throw a second time under simulated game conditions Sept. 16 and then could make his Braves debut out of the bullpen next week. He had spent the season on the 60-day disabled list until coming off Sept. 10.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 10 game. He did not pitch Sept. 11-16, and he is day-to-day.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (sore left elbow) was ailing after his Sept. 6 appearance, and he hasn’t pitched since. He is not expected to return to action this season.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

LHP Manny Banuelos

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Ryan Weber

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Dan Burawa

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Dan Winkler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Hector Olivera

INF Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Todd Cunningham