Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Last place in the National League East -- and perhaps the worst record in baseball -- will be at stake this weekend when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series that starts Friday at Turner Field.

The Braves are 57-90 and have lost 33 of their past 48 games. The Phillies are 56-91, one game worse than Atlanta.

The two teams are ahead in the quest for the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, with only the Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies (61 wins), Milwaukee Brewers (62 wins), Oakland A’s (63 wins) and Miami Marlins (64 wins) realistically in contention to finish last.

The Braves and Phillies have similar statistics.

Atlanta is hitting .251 with a league-worst 521 runs and 88 home runs. Philadelphia is batting .250 with 564 runs and 115 home runs.

Atlanta has been shut out 15 times this season, second most in the majors. Four times Atlanta managed three or fewer hits. The Braves enter the series having been held scoreless in 17 consecutive innings.

Atlanta’s pitching staff has a 4.59 ERA with 502 walks, the second most in the league. The Phillies have a 4.91 ERA with a league-high 180 home runs allowed.

Five of the six starting pitchers in the three-game series are rookies. Atlanta will start rookies Williams Perez and Ryan Weber as well as veteran Julio Teheran. The Phillies will start Adam Morgan, Jerad Eickhoff and Aaron Nola.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-90

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan, 5-6, 4.60 ERA) at Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 5-6, 5.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Williams Perez (5-6, 5.36 ERA) is 1-4 over his past seven starts heading into his Friday outing against the Phillies. He received no decision in his last outing, Saturday against the Mets, allowing three runs on eight hits in six innings. The rookie is 1-1 with an 8.74 ERA in two starts against the Phillies, beating them 7-2 on Sept. 7.

--RHP Matt Wisler (5-8) allowed four runs on nine hits in six innings Thursday in a loss to the Blue Jays. Wisler struck out three, walked two and allowed two homers, both during Toronto’s four-run fourth inning. He has lost seven straight and has not won a game since July 26 at St. Louis. Wisler has put together two decent starts since he was rocked by the Nationals for seven runs in less than two innings. He allowed six runs over his past 12 innings.

--CF Cameron Maybin ended an 0-for-11 streak with a single in the fifth inning. He entered game 0-for-7 on the homestand. Maybin had played sparingly since suffering a corneal abrasion in his left eye on Sept. 5.

--LHP Manny Banuelos underwent successful surgery in Gulf Breeze, Fla., as Dr. James Andrews removed a bone spur from his left elbow. Banuelos, acquired in a trade with the Yankees in the offseason, made seven appearances (six starts) for the Braves and went 1-4 with a 5.13 ERA. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

--LF Nick Swisher fouled a pitch off his foot in the fifth inning. He returned to play the field, but he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Edwin Jackson pitched two scoreless innings Thursday. He had allowed at least one run in each of his previous three appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t get any good hacks (against Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada). He changed speeds, changed locations. He’s tough to square up.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, after Estrada threw eight shutout innings in Toronto’s 5-0 win Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Nick Swisher (sore foot) left the Sept. 17 game. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 10 game. He did not pitch Sept. 11-17, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (flu-like illness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 29. He was activated Sept. 15. He threw a side session Sept. 16 as he continued to work his way back. He isn’t expected to pitch until the week of Sept. 21-27.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (sore left elbow) was ailing after his Sept. 6 appearance, and he didn’t pitch again before undergoing season-ending surgery Sept. 17.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Ryan Weber

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Dan Burawa

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Dan Winkler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Manny Banuelos

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Hector Olivera

INF Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Todd Cunningham