Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves haven’t often received good news in recent years when they sent a pitcher with an ailing elbow to see Dr. James Andrews.

Manny Banuelos was an exception, though.

Just an arthroscopic procedure was needed Thursday to remove a bone spur from Banuelos’ elbow and the left-hander should be 100 percent by next spring.

The Braves were relieved that the spur had caused no damage to the ulnar collateral ligament, which was reconstructed during Tommy John surgery after the 2012 season.

“He’ll be ready to go in spring training,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

Banuelos, acquired by the Braves from the New York Yankees last winter, was 6-2 with a 2.23 ERA in 16 games for Triple-A Gwinnett and some early success after being promoted to Atlanta.

The 24-year-old from Mexico was 1-1 with a 1.08 ERA and .213 opponents’ average in his first four games the Braves, including three starts. He was 0-3 with a 12.10 ERA and a .378 opponents’ average in his last three outings.

The bone spur prevented Banuelos from fully extending his arm and the pain increased as the season went on.

The Braves hope that Banuelos will benefit from the removal of the spur the way that closer Arody Vizcaino did. Vizcaino also trouble with arm extension after Tommy John surgery, but now has a fastball back in the high 90s.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-90

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Jerad Eickhoff, 1-3, 3.90 ERA) at Braves (RHP Ryan Weber, 0-1, 4.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Freddie Freeman, who was 2-for-3, snapped an 0-for-11 streak with a fourth-inning double Friday against the Phillies. He also had a single in the sixth inning. Freeman had been 4-for-24 on the homestand coming into the game. Freeman is batting .278.

--3B Hector Olivera snapped an 0-for-17 skid with an infield single in the second inning Friday against the Phillies. He finished 1-for-3 and is batting .208 in 15 games since making his major league debut Sept. 1. Olivera, a 30-year-old defector from Cuba, was acquired from by the Braves from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a late-July trade.

--LF/3B Andonis Garcia doubled in a first-inning run Friday with a two-out double Friday against the Phillies, but was pulled from the game by manager Fredi Gonzalez after he was tagged out after carelessly rounding second base. “... You can live with physical mistakes. You live with some mental mistakes,” Gonzalez said. “But sometimes there are mistakes you don’t want to play that game with here at the big league level. It didn’t sit well with me and I don’t think it sat well with our fans, especially with the way the season is going right now.”

--RHP Ryan Weber will make his third major league start Saturday and it will be his second against the Phillies. He did quality work in his debut in Philadelphia on Sept. 8, holding the Phillies to two runs over six innings. Weber got no offensive support, though, and took a 5-0 loss.

--RHP Daniel Winkler threw again in a simulated game situation Friday and could be ready to join the Braves bullpen Monday for the start of a three game series in New York against the Mets. The Rule 5 draft choice is coming back from Tommy John elbow surgery performed in 2014 while he was in the Texas organization.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our bullpen did a nice job.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, after a win Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Nick Swisher (sore foot) left the Sept. 17 game and did not play Sept. 18. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 10 game. He did not pitch Sept. 11-18, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (flu-like illness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 29. He was activated Sept. 15. He threw a side session Sept. 16 as he continued to work his way back. He isn’t expected to pitch until the week of Sept. 21-27.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (sore left elbow) was ailing after his Sept. 6 appearance, and he didn’t pitch again before undergoing season-ending surgery Sept. 17.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Ryan Weber

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Dan Burawa

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Dan Winkler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Manny Banuelos

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Hector Olivera

INF Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Todd Cunningham