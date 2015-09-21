Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Blood clots have sidelined Atlanta right-hander Mike Foltynewicz, one of the team’s highly regarded pitching prospects.

Foltynewicz came to park on Friday with showed the staff that his right arm was red and swollen. He was taken to the emergency room for treatment and has been in the hospital since.

“We are trying to evaluate where we go from here,” said assistant general manager John Coppolella. “First and foremost is our thoughts are for his health and that he is OK. We should learn more going forward.”

Foltynewicz was the centerpiece of the trade with that sent popular catcher Evan Gattis to Houston in January. The Braves were captivated by his big arm, which is capable to producing 99 mph pitches.

The rookie made 18 appearances, 15 of them starts, for the Braves this season, going 4-6 with a 5.71 ERA. He has 77 strikeouts and 29 walks in 86 2/3 innings. The Braves are trying to decide whether to make Foltynewicz a starter or use him as a closer.

Foltynewicz has on the disabled list since Sept. 2 with costochondritis, inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the sternum.

Coppolella said the blood clots are unrelated to the costochondritis.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-90

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-15, 3.00) at Mets (LHP Jonathon Niese, 8-10, 4.31)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Shelby Miller will make the 100th start of his career. Miller (5-15, 3.00) is coming off his shortest start of the season, when he went 3 2/3 innings and allowed five runs against Toronto on Sept. 10. Miller has lost 14 straight decisions and is winless in his last 22 starts, tying an Atlanta franchise record. Miller is 3-6 with a 3.43 ERA on the road. Miller is 0-2 with a 3.46 ERA in five career appearances, four starts, against the Mets.

--RHP Julio Teheran retired the first 18 batters he faced Sunday until Freddy Galvis singled to start the seventh. Teheran pitched 8 1/3 innings but received no decision when the Phillies rallied to tie the game. Since Aug. 1, Teheran is 4-1 with a 3.22 ERA in 10 games. He is now 7-2 at home with a 3.07 ERA in 16 starts at Turner Field.

--1B Freddie Freeman drove home the first run of the game in the first inning. Freeman was 4-for-8 in the three game series with the Phillies. Freeman is now hitting .375 (33-for-88) when batting with runners in scoring position.

--C A.J. Pierzynski entered the game in the ninth inning when Christian Bethancourt was injured on a play at the plate. He then singled in the winning run in the bottom of the inning, the 13th time the Braves have won a game in their final at-bat. Pierzynski has eight game-winning hits.

--RHP Peter Moylan failed to pick up a save in the ninth inning when he allowed the Phillies to tie the game. But he was the winning pitcher and earned his first victory since June 15, 2013, when he played for the Dodgers.

--C Christian Bethancourt was shaken up on a play at home plate. It didn’t look like Philadelphia’s Aaron Altherr slide into Bethancourt, but that he may have pulled muscle on the awkward play. X-rays revealed no structural damage and he is day-to-day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s about as good as I’ve seen him in a long time. It was a tremendous performance all the way to the end. He pitched great.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, on RHP Julio Teheran after a win Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (costochondritis, blood clots) originally went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 30 with inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the sternum and was activated Sept. 15. On Sept. 18, he showed the staff that his right arm was red and swollen. He was taken to the emergency room for treatment and has been in the hospital since because of blood clots.

--C Christian Bethancourt (undisclosed) was shaken up on a play at home plate Sept. 20. X-rays revealed no structural damage and he is day-to-day.

--LF Nick Swisher (sore foot) left the Sept. 17 game and did not play Sept. 18-20. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 10 game. He did not pitch Sept. 11-20, and he is day-to-day.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (sore left elbow) was ailing after his Sept. 6 appearance, and he didn’t pitch again before undergoing season-ending surgery Sept. 17.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Ryan Weber

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Dan Burawa

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Dan Winkler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Manny Banuelos

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Hector Olivera

INF Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Todd Cunningham