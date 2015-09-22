Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Shelby Miller didn’t break out into “The Facts of Life” theme song when discussing his 23rd straight winless start Monday night. But it would be hard to blame him if he did.

The Atlanta Braves’ hard-luck right-hander continued to make the wrong kind of history Monday, when he took the loss after allowing two runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three over six innings as the Braves fell to the New York Mets, 4-0, at Citi Field.

In his last 23 starts, Miller is 0-15 despite a 3.65 ERA. The winless streak, as well as the streak of losing decisions, are both the longest for a Braves pitcher since the franchise moved to Atlanta in 1966.

“Obviously I’ve had some ups and downs,” Miller said. “But at the same time, you learn from those things and you take the positives and develop yourself into a better pitcher and person and teammate and player.”

He’s certainly getting plenty of practice in being a good teammate. While Monday marked the 21st time this season Miller has allowed two earned runs or fewer, it was also the 14th time the Braves didn’t score while he was on the mound. Over his last 23 starts, the Braves have scored a total of 22 runs while he’s been in the game.

Overall this season, Miller is 5-16 with a 3.00 ERA -- the 10th-best mark in the National League. Miller is assured of making some more weird history: No pitcher since 1901 has ever lost 16 or more games with an ERA lower than 4.65.

“I‘m not going to say wins and losses don’t matter, because at the end of the day, a loss is a loss,” Miller said. “We play the game to win.”

Miller will likely get two more chances to earn his first win since May 17, when he lost a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning but threw a shutout in a 2-0 victory over the Miami Marlins.

The Braves are 42-72 since Miller’s last win and need to win three of their final 11 games to avoid losing 100 games for the first time since 1988.

“We’re here together, for each other,” Miller said. “I know, obviously, we haven’t been having the season we want. But at the end of the day, we’re grinding it out and I‘m just trying to finish the season strong.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-91

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 5-8, 5.63 ERA) at Mets (RHP Logan Verrett, 1-0, 1.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Wisler will look to win for the first time in nearly two months when he takes the mound for the Braves on Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Wisler took the loss in his most recent start last Thursday, when he gave up four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings as the Braves fell to the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-0. Since his last win on July 26, Wisler is 0-8 with a 7.71 ERA in 10 games (nine starts), a stretch in which his overall ERA has risen from 3.43 to 5.63. In two career starts against the Mets, Wisler is 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA. He took the defeat Sept. 11, when he gave up two runs over six innings in the Braves’ 5-1 loss at Turner Field.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (blood clots) underwent surgery Monday to remove the anterior half of the first rib. Foltynewicz was hospitalized Friday, after he reported to Turner Field with a badly swollen right arm. According to the Braves, Foltynewicz should be released from the hospital Thursday, after which he will be on blood thinners for a minimum of six weeks. Foltynewicz went 4-6 with a 5.71 ERA in 18 games (15 starts) this season. He hasn’t pitched since Aug. 25 due to a bout with costochondritis, which is inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the sternum, that sent him to the disabled list Sept. 2 (retroactive to Aug 30).

--RF Nick Markakis (sore trapezius) missed his second straight game Monday, when the Braves lost to the Mets, 4-0. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said he was hopeful Markakis could return to the lineup Tuesday. Markakis has missed just five of the Braves’ 151 games this season. He is batting a team-high .298 with two homers and 49 RBIs.

--C Christian Bethancourt (left thumb) didn’t play Monday in the Braves’ 4-0 loss to the Mets. Bethancourt was injured while trying to make a tag in Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Phillies. X-rays came back negative and Bethancourt is listed as day-to-day. He is batting .203 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 47 games this season.

--RHP Shelby Miller’s winless streak reached record territory Monday, when he took the loss after allowing two runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three over six innings as the Braves fell to the Mets, 4-0. It was the 23rd straight start in which Miller didn’t earn a win, the longest streak for a Braves pitcher since the franchise moved to Atlanta in 1966. He had been tied with Carl Morton, who endured 22 straight winless starts during the 1975-76 seasons. Miller is 0-15 during his streak despite recording a 3.65 ERA. The 15 straight losses are also a team record. He last won on May 17, when Miller lost a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning of a 2-0 victory over the Miami Marlins. Despite his 5-16 overall record, Miller has a 3.00 ERA, the 10th-best mark in the National League.

--RHP Dan Winkler made his major league debut Monday, when he walked one and struck out two over two-thirds of an inning in the Braves’ 4-0 loss to the Mets. Winkler, 25, was activated from the disabled list Sept. 10 after spending the season recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in July 2014. Prior to Monday, he had not appeared in a game at any level since June 7, 2014, when he was a member of the Colorado Rockies’ organization. The Braves acquired him in the Rule 5 draft last December. He is 33-22 with a 3.35 ERA in 76 minor league appearances, all starts.

--LF Nick Swisher returned to the lineup Monday and went 0-for-4 in the Braves’ 4-0 loss to the Mets. Swisher missed the previous two games due to a sore left foot. He is batting .219 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 37 games since the Braves acquired him from the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 7 and .208 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 67 games overall this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s hard to win when you don’t score any runs. We won three games back home with just scoring six runs. But with this team here, you’ve got to score runs.” -- Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez, after the shutout loss to the Mets Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (costochondritis, blood clots) originally went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 30 with inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the sternum. He was activated Sept. 15 but never got into a game. On Sept. 18, he showed the staff that his right arm was red and swollen. He was taken to the emergency room to be treated for blood clots. He underwent surgery Sept. 21 and should be released from the hospital Sept. 24, after which he’ll be on blood thinners for at least six weeks.

--C Christian Bethancourt (left thumb) was shaken up on a play at home plate Sept. 20. X-rays revealed no structural damage, and he is day-to-day. He didn’t play Sept. 21.

--LF Nick Swisher (sore foot) left the Sept. 17 game and did not play Sept. 18-20. He returned to the lineup Sept. 21.

--RF Nick Markakis (sore trapezius) missed the Sept. 20-21 games. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 10 game. He did not pitch Sept. 11-21, and he is day-to-day.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (sore left elbow) was ailing after his Sept. 6 appearance, and he didn’t pitch again before undergoing season-ending surgery Sept. 17.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Ryan Weber

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Dan Burawa

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Dan Winkler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Manny Banuelos

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Hector Olivera

INF Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Todd Cunningham