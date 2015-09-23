Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Atlanta Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez grew wistful stepping into the dugout prior to Monday night’s series opener against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

”When we came out here yesterday -- that little nip in the air, this is weather like October,“ Gonzalez said Tuesday afternoon prior to the Braves’ 6-2 win over the National League East-leading Mets. ”This is what it’s all about: Playing when it gets colder. You start in the cold, you end in the cold.

“The longer you get colder, that means the better you are.”

Unfortunately for Gonzalez and the Braves, who improved to 61-91 on Tuesday, the closest they’ll get to the playoffs this year is playing contending in cooler weather down the stretch. On Monday, Atlanta began a season-ending stretch in which nine of its final 12 games are against the Mets, Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals.

The Mets lead the National League East by 6 1/2 games over the Nationals while the Cardinals (95-56) have the best record in baseball.

For a while this season, it appeared as if the rebuilding Braves might be in the race in September. Atlanta, which prior to Opening Day traded five starting position players and four bullpen members from last year’s 79-83 team, was only two games out of first place, albeit at 35-35, on June 22.

The Braves entered the final series before the All-Star Break at 42-43, 4 1/2 games behind the Nationals and just 1 1/2 games behind the second-place Mets. But a four-game sweep at the hands of the Colorado Rockies began a 67-game stretch in which Atlanta has gone 19-48.

Now the Braves must win at least two more games to avoid their first 100-loss season since 1988. That’s quite a steep fall for a franchise that won a record 14 straight division titles from 1991 through 2005 and won 96 games and the NL East flag under Gonzalez a mere two seasons ago.

But Gonzalez said he has bought into the long-range plans of general manager John Hart, who is hoping to have a contender in place when the Braves move into their new stadium in suburban Cobb County in 2017.

”You always want to win that’s the bottom line,“ Gonzalez said. ”But you know, we were told along the way that this stuff could happen, these are the moves we’re going to make, this is the stuff that we’re going to do.

“We cut it down to the bare bones for a year down the road, two years down the road. We believed in the plan. We believed in our ownership. We believed in our front office. The losing is hard. But we stayed with the vision.”

Gonzalez said he was particularly impressed when Hart didn’t deviate from his plan even when the Braves were on the fringes of contention.

“(Heck), we were close to the Mets,” Gonzalez said. “Very easily, leadership (could have) abandoned that plan, gone out, go get some players, still not win the division, not get in the playoffs. And now you set us back another two years. So I commend our leadership team for staying the plan, staying the vision, staying with the plan ahead.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-91

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 6-6, 5.16 ERA) at Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 14-12, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Williams Perez will look to win his third straight decision Wednesday night, when he takes the mound for the Braves in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Perez earned the win in his most recent start last Friday, when he gave up one run on six hits and one walk while striking out six over 5 2/3 innings as the Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-1. In his last three starts, Perez is 2-0 with a 2.89 ERA as he’s lowered his overall ERA from 5.65 to 5.16. Perez is 1-0 with a 4.85 ERA and one save in three games (two starts) against the Mets. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Mets on Sept. 12, when Perez gave up three runs over six innings as the Braves fell, 6-4, at Turner Field.

--RF Nick Markakis returned to the lineup Tuesday, when he went 1-for-4 with a run scored in the Braves’ 6-2 win over the Mets. Markakis missed the previous two games due to a sore trapezius. He has batting a team-high .298 with two homers and 49 RBIs while playing in 147 of a possible 152 games in his first season with the Braves.

--RHP Matt Wisler won for the first time in nearly two months Tuesday, when he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out a career-high eight over seven-plus innings as the Braves beat the Mets, 6-2. Wisler allowed a one-out homer in the first to 3B David Wright but set down 20 of the final 25 batters he faced. He was lifted after issuing a leadoff walk in the eighth inning to RF Curtis Granderson, who scored on a sacrifice fly by PH Michael Cuddyer. The win was the first since July 26 for Wisler, who entered Tuesday 0-7 with a 7.71 ERA in his previous 10 games (nine starts). Overall this season, Wisler is 6-8 with a 5.40 ERA in 18 games (17 starts).

--2B Jace Peterson continued to thrive against the Mets on Tuesday, when he hit a game-tying homer leading off the fifth inning to begin a four-run frame that lifted the Braves to a 6-2 win. Peterson finished 1-for-4 Tuesday and is batting .283 (13-for-46) with two homers, five doubles and one triple in 15 games against the Mets this season. He doesn’t have more than five extra-base hits against any other opponent. Overall this year, Peterson is hitting .240 with six homers and 52 RBIs in 143 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t even know the last time we hit two home runs in one game, let alone in one inning. That was a big four-spot there.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, after a win Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Christian Bethancourt (sore left thumb) was hurt Sept. 20. X-rays revealed no structural damage, and he is day-to-day. He did not play in the Sept. 21-22 games.

--RF Nick Markakis (sore trapezius) missed the Sept. 20-21 games. He returned to the lineup Sept. 22.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 10 game. He did not pitch Sept. 11-22, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (costochondritis, blood clots) originally went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 30 with inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the sternum. He was activated Sept. 15 but never got into a game. On Sept. 18, he showed the staff that his right arm was red and swollen. He was taken to the emergency room to be treated for blood clots. He underwent surgery Sept. 21 and should be released from the hospital Sept. 24, after which he will be on blood thinners for at least six weeks.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (sore left elbow) was ailing after his Sept. 6 appearance, and he didn’t pitch again before undergoing season-ending surgery Sept. 17.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Ryan Weber

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Dan Burawa

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Dan Winkler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Manny Banuelos

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Hector Olivera

INF Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Todd Cunningham