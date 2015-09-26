Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- If only the Atlanta Braves had more players like Freddie Freeman.

Not only is Freeman a power source in the middle of their lineup -- he has hit at least 17 homers in five straight seasons -- but he has also showed toughness in battling injuries.

Freeman, a two-time All-Star, said it’s “not going to happen” when asked if he would sit out to rest a sore right wrist.

“I don’t care how many games we are under .500 -- if I‘m able to play, I‘m going to play,” Freeman said. “I‘m in pain, but it’s not enough to keep me out of the lineup.”

Freeman, who is hitting .278 with 17 homers and 64 RBIs, is locked up contractually with the Braves through the 2021 season, which appears to be a wise investment for Atlanta.

Only 26, Freeman figures to keep improving, and he is also leading his young teammates by example, playing even though it hurts.

“He wants to play, and he wants to compete -- that’s his character,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said of Freeman. “He knows what his name means in the middle of our lineup. He learned that from (former teammates) Chipper (Jones) and Brian McCann.”

RECORD: 62-92

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 10-7, 4.20 ERA) at Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino, 3-4, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Julio Teheran will make his 32nd start of the year on Saturday when he faces the Marlins. In his career against the Marlins, Teheran is 5-1 with a 2.69 ERA. Overall this year, he is 10-7 with a 4.20 ERA. He leads the Braves in wins. Furthermore, the Braves are 18-13 when he pitches, which is by far the best record on the team.

--RHP Ryan Weber lasted just two innings in his start against the Marlins. He allowed nine hits and seven runs in just his third major-league start. Weber, 25, is the 10th starting pitcher the Braves have used this year. He is also among five Braves pitchers who have made their first major-league starts this year.

--1B Freddie Freeman, who is playing despite a right wrist injury, has had a solid year for the Braves. He is hitting .278 with 18 homers and 66 RBIs and has produced a .840 OPS. His career OPS is .832. And this is his fifth straight year in which he has hit anywhere between 17 and 23 homers. Freeman, 26, is locked up with the Braves through the 2021 season, which appears to be a wise investment for Atlanta. He went 3-for-4 with two RBIs Friday.

--SS Andrelton Simmons entered Friday leading the majors in turning double plays and ranked second in the National League among the hardest players to strike out. Simmons, 26, has yet to make significant improvements offensively. His career OPS is an unimpressive .662, including .645 this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was an interesting but fun game to play for the hitters.” -- 1B Freddie Freeman, after a 12-11 loss to the Marlins Friday.

--1B Freddie Freeman (sore right wrist) didn’t start Sept. 23, but he appeared as a sub. He is playing through the pain the rest of the season.

--C Christian Bethancourt (sore left thumb) was hurt Sept. 20, and he did not play Sept. 21-25. X-rays revealed no structural damage, and he is day-to-day.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 10 game. He did not pitch Sept. 11-25, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (costochondritis, blood clots) originally went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 30 with inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the sternum. He was activated Sept. 15 but never got into a game. On Sept. 18, he showed the staff that his right arm was red and swollen. He was taken to the emergency room to be treated for blood clots. He underwent surgery Sept. 21 to remove part of a rib. He will be on blood thinners until at least early November.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (sore left elbow) was ailing after his Sept. 6 appearance, and he didn’t pitch again before undergoing season-ending surgery Sept. 17.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

