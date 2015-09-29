Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman uncharacteristically tried to bunt in his second at-bat of Sunday’s 9-5 loss to the Miami Marlins.

Freeman was dealing with a sore wrist before the game and it was evident something was wrong when he attempted to bunt in the third inning.

“(Manager Freddi Gonzalez) asked me whether I bunted because it hurt or because I thought I saw an opening and I was like ‘Freddi I don’t care if there’s nobody on the left side of the field I‘m not going to be bunting,” Freeman said. “In the on-deck circle, I didn’t even take a swing.”

Freeman exited after lining out in the at-bat and plans to see a doctor on Monday.

“We’ll see what he determines,” Freeman said. “I don’t know if it was the quick turnaround but maybe it just didn’t heal enough like it normally does. Maybe it was the day game after the night game.”

Freeman was replaced by outfielder Cameron Maybin in the lineup and Nick Swisher moved from left field to first base.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-94

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 4-6, 4.76 ERA) at Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 6-8, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Michael Bourn extended his hitting streak to seven games. Bourn is hitting .409 (9 for 22) during that span.

--C A.J. Pierzynski returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing Saturday’s game with a right shoulder injury suffered on Friday. Pierzynski went 1-for-4 with a double and scored a run.

--RHP Shelby Miller is scheduled to make his final start of the season on Saturday against his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals. Miller will be looking to end a 16-game losing streak and pick up his first win since May 17.

--LF Nick Swisher homered in Sunday’s 9-5 loss to Miami. It was Swisher’s first home run since hitting two at the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 22.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s no doubt he’s locked in. Obviously, a lot of talent there. I think the Marlins have found a first baseman, for sure. He’s a guy who looks like he’s not going anywhere -- a tremendous talent.” -- Braves RHP Shelby Miller, on Marlins 1B Justin Bour after a loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Freddie Freeman (sore right wrist) didn’t start Sept. 23, but he appeared as a sub. He left the Sept. 27 game and is day-to-day.

--C Christian Bethancourt (sore left thumb) was hurt Sept. 20, and he did not play Sept. 21-27. X-rays revealed no structural damage, and he is day-to-day.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 10 game. He did not pitch Sept. 11-27, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (costochondritis, blood clots) originally went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 30 with inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the sternum. He was activated Sept. 15 but never got into a game. On Sept. 18, he showed the staff that his right arm was red and swollen. He was taken to the emergency room to be treated for blood clots. He underwent surgery Sept. 21 to remove part of a rib. He will be on blood thinners until at least early November.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (sore left elbow) was ailing after his Sept. 6 appearance, and he didn’t pitch again before undergoing season-ending surgery Sept. 17.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Ryan Weber

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Dan Burawa

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Dan Winkler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Manny Banuelos

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Hector Olivera

INF Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Todd Cunningham