Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez says he will stick with the Atlanta Braves’ regulars during the final week of the season.

That is not a stretch, as most of the young players who might have auditioned for the club this fall already have been with the team for at least a month. Atlanta has used a franchise-record 60 players this season.

“We’re going to play it regular,” Gonzalez said. “We’re going to play our position players all the way through.”

The only hang-up could be first baseman Freddie Freeman, who has a sore wrist that has caused him to miss some time over the last two weeks. Freeman wants to play, and he called Gonzalez early Tuesday and told the manager to put him in the lineup.

Freeman wound up starting and going 0-for-3 in the Braves’ 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals.

“There are a couple of guys I’ll have to check on every day,” Gonzalez said. “But right now we’re going to play out just like we’re going into the playoff season.”

Each member of the rotation will have one more start. Rookies Williams Perez and Ryan Weber will pitch the final two games of the Washington series. Julio Teheran, Shelby Miller and Matt Wisler will pitch this weekend against the St. Louis Cardinals.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-94

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 13-9, 3.68 ERA) at Braves (RHP Williams Perez, 6-6, 5.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Williams Perez (6-6, 5.04 ERA) has pitched well in his past three starts heading into his Wednesday outing against the Nationals. He allowed five earned runs over 12 innings in two starts against the Mets and beat the Phillies on Sept. 18 when he allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings. Perez will be starting against Washington for the first time. He made his major league debut against the Nats in a relief appearance May 8, and he allowed four runs in one-third of an inning.

--RHP Matt Wisler won his second consecutive decision Tuesday. Wisler (7-8) was replaced after allowing a single to lead off the eighth. He allowed one run on five hits, walked two and struck out four. He has allowed two or fewer runs in three of his past four starts and has a 3.12 ERA during that period. Wisler will be the starting pitcher for the team’s final game Sunday against St. Louis.

--LF Adonis Garcia was scratched from the lineup Tuesday due to a lower back strain. He is day-to-day. Garcia is batting .270 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 53 games since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

--3B Hector Olivera left the game in the fifth inning after being hit by a pitch on the left arm. Olivera was examined after the game, and the injury was called a left elbow contusion. He is day-to-day. Olivera played well on the recently completed road trip, hitting .353, and he had five hits in his past 10 at-bats before getting hurt.

--C A.J. Pierzynski hit two home runs Tuesday night, giving him nine this season. It was the first time Pierzynski connected twice in the same game since June 29, 2012, when he played with the White Sox. Pierzynski went 3-for-3 (his career 136th three-hit game) to lift his average to .299. Over the last seven games, he is batting .455 (10-for-22).

--RF Nick Markakis went 0-for-3 to end his seven-game hitting streak. He had went 8-for-26 (.308) during the streak.

--INF Daniel Castro started the game at second base and moved to third when Hector Olivera was injured. Castro finished 0-for-4, but he was involved in three double plays on defense, including one in the eighth inning and one in the ninth. The club continues to be impressed by his versatility.

--1B Freddie Freeman, who has missed time with a sore right wrist, was back in the lineup Tuesday. He went 0-for-3.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It all starts with the guy on the mound. He pitched very well.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, on RHP Matt Wisler, who pitched the Braves to a 2-1 win over the Nationals on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Adonis Garcia (back spasms) was a late scratch Sept. 29. He is day-to-day.

--3B Hector Olivera (left elbow contusion) left the Sept. 29 game. He is day-to-day.

--1B Freddie Freeman (sore right wrist) left the Sept. 27 game, but he returned to action Sept. 29.

--C Christian Bethancourt (sore left thumb) was hurt Sept. 20, and he did not play Sept. 21-29. X-rays revealed no structural damage, and he is day-to-day.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 10 game. He did not pitch Sept. 11-29, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (costochondritis, blood clots) originally went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 30 with inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the sternum. He was activated Sept. 15 but never got into a game. On Sept. 18, he showed the staff that his right arm was red and swollen. He was taken to the emergency room to be treated for blood clots. He underwent surgery Sept. 21 to remove part of a rib. He will be on blood thinners until at least early November.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (sore left elbow) was ailing after his Sept. 6 appearance, and he didn’t pitch again before undergoing season-ending surgery Sept. 17.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Ryan Weber

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Dan Burawa

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Dan Winkler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Manny Banuelos

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Hector Olivera

INF/OF Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Todd Cunningham