Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- If Peter Moylan was going to make it back to the majors, it was expected to be in 2016 rather than this season.

The sidearm reliever from Australia signed a two-year minor league contract with Atlanta in March with the idea that he would be the pitching coach for the Atlanta Braves’ rookie team in the Appalachian League while he continued to work on a potential comeback.

Moylan, though, never made it to Danville, Va. He made quicker progress than expected from a second Tommy John elbow surgery and was pitching for Triple-A Gwinnett by late May.

The 36-year-old returned to majors with the Braves on Aug. 26 after going 2-0 with six saves and a 3.14 ERA in 27 games and now coaching is something for down the road. He could be an important part of a rebuilt Atlanta bullpen in 2016.

“I feel like I’ve been throwing the ball as well as I have since probably 2011,” said Moylan, who missed all of last season. “It’s been 18 months (since surgery) and I‘m really happy with where my velocity is and really excited about the movement I‘m getting on the ball.”

Moylan has appeared in 21 games for Atlanta, usually just facing right-handed batters. He has eight strikeouts and no walks in 10 1/3 innings while picking up a victory and posting a 3.48 ERA.

Arodys Vizcaino has shown he has the ability to close in his first opportunity and veteran Jason Grilli will be back from an Achilles tendon tear next season. The Braves, though, have plenty of bullpen spots to fill and Moylan is penciled in for one.

Moyal was a workhorse for the Braves in 2009 and 2010, appearing in 172 games over those two seasons. He won’t be a candidate to resume that kind of workload, but he could still be a valuable veteran presence.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-94

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 10-7, 3.63 ERA) at Braves (RHP Ryan Weber, 0-2, 5.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Andrelton Simmons took part in two double plays Wednesday and was 2-for-3 at the plate against the Nationals. He is five double plays away from the Atlanta record of 130 for a season. Offensively, Simmons has a seven-game hitting streak and is batting .316 while getting at least one hit in 17 of his past 21 games.

--RHP Williams Perez worked six scoreless innings Wednesday against the Nationals while winning his third straight decision after a six-game losing streak. The rookie has a 2.35 ERA in his past five starts after posting a 9.50 ERA over a seven-game stretch when he was winless. He finished the season 7-6 with a 4.78 ERA in 23 games.

--1B Freddie Freeman, who has a small bone spur in his right wrist, was out of the lineup Wednesday and isn’t likely to star any of the remaining for games. He was used as a defensive replacement Wednesday and is also available to pinch hit. Freeman had been attempting to play through the discomfort and hopes to avoid surgery following the season. He is batting .278 in 115 games and leads the Braves with 18 homers and 66 RBIs.

--RHP Ryan Weber will try to bounce back as he faces the Nationals in his fifth major league start on Thursday. The seven runs the rookie gave up to the Marlins in his last start were as many as he had allowed in his first three outings combined. Weber has never faced the Nationals.

--3B Hector Olivera was in the lineup Wednesday after leaving Tuesday’s game in the fifth inning when he was hit on the left elbow by a pitch. He was 0-for-3 before being pulled late for a defensive replacement and is batting .250 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 23 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He got behind in the counts a couple of times early, but he did a nice job. Good for him to finish (the season) that way.” -- Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, on RHP Williams Perez after a win Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Adonis Garcia (back spasms) was a late scratch Sept. 29 and did not play Sept. 30. He is day-to-day.

--C Christian Bethancourt (sore left thumb) was hurt Sept. 20, and he did not play Sept. 21-30. X-rays revealed no structural damage, and he is day-to-day.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 10 game. He did not pitch Sept. 11-30, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (costochondritis, blood clots) originally went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 30 with inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the sternum. He was activated Sept. 15 but never got into a game. On Sept. 18, he showed the staff that his right arm was red and swollen. He was taken to the emergency room to be treated for blood clots. He underwent surgery Sept. 21 to remove part of a rib. He will be on blood thinners until at least early November.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (sore left elbow) was ailing after his Sept. 6 appearance, and he didn’t pitch again before undergoing season-ending surgery Sept. 17.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Ryan Weber

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Dan Burawa

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Dan Winkler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Manny Banuelos

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Hector Olivera

INF/OF Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Nick Swisher

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jonny Gomes

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF Michael Bourn

OF Todd Cunningham