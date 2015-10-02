Atlanta Braves - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Braves put an end to the notion that assistant general manager John Coppolella would leave for another club on Thursday by giving him a promotion.

Coppolella, in his ninth season with the Braves’ organization, was named general manager. He will continue to work under the direction of John Hart, the club’s president of baseball operations, as they attempt to return the club to its glory days of the 1990s.

The two were paired a year ago when the club fired Frank Wren, who was GM from 2007 to 2014. Since then, Coppolella has essentially been the GM-in-waiting, but the promotion might have been accelerated once teams like Seattle and Milwaukee expressed interest.

Coppolella, 37, has been Atlanta’s assistant GM for three years. He joined the organization as director of baseball administration in October 2006 and was promoted to director of professional scouting in September 2011. He was with the Yankees for seven seasons before coming to Atlanta.

“We need to get back to young, winning, upside players,” Coppolella said. “We took the first step doing that this year.”

Coppolella is known as an aggressive trader. He was instrumental in constructing the trades that sent closer Craig Kimbrel to the San Diego Padres on the eve of the season. He put together the trade that brought Cuban Hector Olivera to the club in exchange for left-hander Alex Wood and prospect Jose Peraza.

Hart and Coppolella have gone about reshaping the club by restocking the farm system, using the Rule 5 draft and getting as many young arms as possible. Among the pitchers acquired by the club under Hart and Coppolella were Manny Banuelos, Mike Foltynewicz and Matt Wisler, along with minor league pitcher of the year Tyrell Jenkins.

While the trades added to the pitching depth, the team has struggled to hit. The Braves have scored the fewest number of runs and hit the fewest home runs in the National League this year.

The goal is to become a contender as the Braves were when they won consecutive division championships from 1991 to 2005. Since then, the Braves have been a wild-card playoff team twice and won the division in 2013.

“When John Schuerholz took over as GM 25 years ago, you won 14 straight titles,” Coppolella said. “It’s been 10 years since he’s been in the GM chair and we’ve won one title. ... We want to get back to where we can get back to five World Series in nine years.”

Coppolella was a native of Laguna Hills, Calif., and graduated magna cum laude from Notre Dame.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-95

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 10-5, 2.36 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 10-8, 4.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Ryan Weber (0-4) allowed only one run in seven innings against Washington in his final start of the season, with the run coming on a solo homer. Weber struck out a career-high 10 batters; his previous best was five against the Phillies. His high in the minor leagues this season was six. He became the second player in Atlanta franchise history to strike out 10 or more within his first five appearances. Weber also picked off Michael A. Taylor in the fifth inning; it was the 18th runner picked off by the Braves this season.

--RHP Julio Teheran (10-8, 4.16 ERA) will make his 33rd and final start of the season Friday against St. Louis. Over his past seven games, Teheran is 2-2 with a 3.63 ERA. He lost to the Marlins in his last start on Saturday, allowing two runs in six innings. He has made two career starts against the Cardinals, going 0-1 with a 2.77 ERA. He has not faced St. Louis this season.

--1B Freddie Freeman will not get another start this season. Freeman has been battling a wrist injury that becomes agitated when he has repeated at-bats. He will be available as a late-inning defensive replacement if he can be limited to one at-bat. He pinch-hit Thursday and flied out, then stayed in the game to play first base.

--3B Hector Olivera was originally in the starting lineup Thursday but was scratched because of left elbow soreness. Olivera sustained a contusion on elbow after being hit by a pitch Tuesday night.

--C Christian Bethancourt was back in the lineup for the first time since Sept. 20. He hurt his left thumb in a play at the plate that night against the Phillies. After going hitless in two at-bats Thursday, Bethancourt left the game with a left thumb contusion. Bethancourt was 8-for-23 in the seven games prior to his injury. He is day-to-day.

--LF Michael Bourn extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the seventh inning. Bourn is hitting 12-for-3 (.364) during that stretch. He’s hitting .217 (27-for-124) since being acquired from the Indians on Aug. 7.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He gave us every opportunity to win the ball game.” -- Manager Fredi Gonzalez, on RHP Ryan Weber, who pitched well Thursday in the Braves’ 3-0 loss to the Nationals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Atlanta Braves - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Freddie Freeman (sore right wrist) will not start during the final weekend of the season. He will be available as a pinch hitter or for late-game defense.

--3B Hector Olivera (sore left elbow) did not play Oct. 1. He is day-to-day.

--OF Adonis Garcia (back spasms) did not play Sept. 29-30. He was back in the starting lineup Oct. 1.

--C Christian Bethancourt (sore left thumb) was hurt Sept. 20, and he did not play Sept. 21-30. He was back in the starting lineup Oct. 1, but he left the game due to a left thumb contusion. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Ross Detwiler (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 10 game. He did not pitch Sept. 11-Oct. 1, and he is day-to-day.

--RHP Mike Foltynewicz (costochondritis, blood clots) originally went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 30 with inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the sternum. He was activated Sept. 15 but never got into a game. On Sept. 18, he showed the staff that his right arm was red and swollen. He was taken to the emergency room to be treated for blood clots. He underwent surgery Sept. 21 to remove part of a rib. He will be on blood thinners until at least early November.

--LHP Manny Banuelos (sore left elbow) was ailing after his Sept. 6 appearance, and he didn’t pitch again before undergoing season-ending surgery Sept. 17.

--LHP Paco Rodriguez (left elbow strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 6. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 15, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Oklahoma City on June 20. He underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery in late June.

--RHP Chris Withrow (Tommy John surgery in June 2014, back surgery in December 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 21.

--RHP Jason Grilli (ruptured left Achilles tendon) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He will miss the rest of the season.

--LHP Mike Minor (torn labrum in left shoulder) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 2. He underwent season-ending surgery May 13.

--RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 20. He will miss the entire season.

ROTATION:

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Shelby Miller

RHP Matt Wisler

RHP Williams Perez

RHP Ryan Weber

BULLPEN:

RHP Arodys Vizcaino (closer)

LHP Ross Detwiler

LHP Andrew McKirahan

LHP Matt Marksberry

RHP Edwin Jackson

RHP Peter Moylan

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon

RHP Ryan Kelly

RHP Dan Burawa

RHP Brandon Cunniff

RHP Dan Winkler

RHP Mike Foltynewicz

LHP Manny Banuelos

CATCHERS:

A.J. Pierzynski

Ryan Lavarnway

Christian Bethancourt

INFIELDERS:

1B Freddie Freeman

2B Jace Peterson

SS Andrelton Simmons

3B Hector Olivera

INF/OF Adonis Garcia

INF Pedro Ciriaco

INF Daniel Castro

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Bourn

CF Cameron Maybin

RF Nick Markakis

OF/INF Nick Swisher

OF Todd Cunningham